(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) KinderClub is back in person. United Way and the St. Joseph School District are partnering up to bring back the kindergarten prep summer sessions. "It's a series of lessons that you go through together," said Kylee Strough at United Way. "And it focuses on the things the child needs to know when they enter kindergarten to be successful and gives a lot of tips and tricks and tools to take home so that you can continue to foster that learning over the next couple of months before school gets started."

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO