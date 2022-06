(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services adopted the CDC's recommendation for children under 5 to receive COVID-19 vaccines Thursday. According to the department, the CDC’s recommendation was made after analyzing substantial data from clinical trials involving thousands of children, confirming the vaccine's safety and effectiveness for children in this age group. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for children down to 6 months of age on June 17.

