Driver Dies After Crashing into De Pere Garage

The Sturgeon Bay WalMart closed Thursday afternoon for a few hours due to a reported strange smell and haze in the building. At about 2 pm, store employees and customers were evacuated into the parking lot. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched and were on the scene initially for about an hour. Assistant Fire Chief Kalin Montevideo says crews went in and noticed quickly that the situation remedied itself. No injuries were reported and the cause is still being investigated. No other details are available at this time and WalMart reopened at about 4:30 pm Thursday. Door County Daily News will update this story as more information becomes available.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO