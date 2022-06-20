ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

Driver Dies After Crashing into De Pere Garage

By Casey Nelson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The driver of a SUV died after crashing into a garage in De Pere over the weekend. It happened Saturday just...

WalMart evacuated and closes due to incident

The Sturgeon Bay WalMart closed Thursday afternoon for a few hours due to a reported strange smell and haze in the building. At about 2 pm, store employees and customers were evacuated into the parking lot. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched and were on the scene initially for about an hour. Assistant Fire Chief Kalin Montevideo says crews went in and noticed quickly that the situation remedied itself. No injuries were reported and the cause is still being investigated. No other details are available at this time and WalMart reopened at about 4:30 pm Thursday. Door County Daily News will update this story as more information becomes available.
Manitowoc Police Conducting Death Investigation

Police in Manitowoc are trying to find out what led to the death of a 27-year-old male. Manitowoc Police Captain Peter McGinty says his department along with Manitowoc Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 200 Block of Maritime Drive at around 9 O’clock last Friday morning on the report of an unresponsive person in the water of Manitowoc Harbor. They recovered the body of a 27-year-old Manitowoc man from the water and have not determined the cause of death.
6/22/22 Waupaca County Man Dies From Injuries Suffered In Motorcycle Accident

A 68-year-old Waupaca County man was killed in a motorcycle crash that occurred in Crawford County just before noon last Friday. Crawford County Sheriff’s officials say Larry Klotzbuecher of Scandinavia was traveling with a group of motorcyclists on County Highway S when he tried to make a right turn onto Little Haney Road. He lost control of his bike causing him to be ejected onto the pavement. Klotzbuecher was wearing a helmet. He was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries. No other motorcyclists or vehicles were involved in the accident. Sheriff’s officials say speed caused the crash.
Three Injured in Brown County Crash Between Cement Truck, Car

TOWN OF EATON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Three people were hurt after a cement truck and a car collided in a Brown County intersection. It happened Tuesday at the intersection of State Highway 29 and County Highway P in the town of Eaton. Officials say one person was treated at...
OWIs while using e-scooters? Green Bay Police issues reminder

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department wants residents to know that drinking and driving an electric scooter or bike is considered operating while intoxicated. The Green Bay Police Department posted on its Facebook reminding residents that using electric scooters and bikes while drinking can result...
State Patrol doing aerial enforcement on WIS 172 and I-41, here’s when:

(WFRV) – Drivers may want to watch their speeds and behavior, as two main highways in Brown and Outagamie County will be monitored from the sky. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is going to patrol three counties starting June 22. The enforcement is weather depending.
UPDATE: Lanes on US 10 East in Winnebago County reopened to motorists

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash that occurred on US 10 East around 2:00 p.m. According to WisDOT, the crash has been cleared by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and all lanes are now reopened to motorists.
Roncalli Middle School Teacher Also Charged in Sheboygan County

NOTICE: The following story has some details that may be disturbing to some. The Roncalli Middle School teacher that is accused of taking inappropriate photos of his students is now also facing charges in Sheboygan County. 36-year-old Gregory Melin, who resides in Sheboygan, was arrested on June 15th after he...
Boaters frustrated by lack of docks at Green Bay launch site

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s that time of year when people are out on the water, but some are left frustrated by a popular boat launch in Green Bay. “I see (Metro boat launch) only has two docks out there this year,” said Keith Jenquin. “Other years I’ve seen them have more docks.”
Woman Sentenced for Buying Gun Used in Fond du Lac Murder

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The woman who bought the gun used in a Fond du Lac murder was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison. Callie Bender, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of straw purchasing of a firearm. She was also placed on extended supervision for three years by Judge Dale English.
Omro police chief credits citizen tip for stopping "next mass shooter"

Although the humidity will make a bit more uncomfortable, the heat index will only be a couple degrees higher than the actual air temperature. Gov. Evers says A.G. may challenge 1849 abortion ban. Updated: 11 hours ago. If Roe is struck down, Wisconsin's abortion ban passed 173 years ago is...
