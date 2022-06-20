ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMPD investigating homicide at new Marion County jail facility

By Neal G. Moore
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a person who was found dead at the Marion County Adult Detention Center (ADC) late Sunday night.

Investigators were called to the facility at 695 Justice Way by Marion County Sheriff’s Office authorities in response to a homicide at the ADC. Police said that based upon their initial investigation, detectives are confident the inmate — identified as 36-year-old Charles Barron Jr. — was assaulted and killed by another adult male inmate.

Barron Jr. was facing charges of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement and obstructing traffic.

IMPD is responsible for the criminal investigation, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office holds responsibility for related circumstances involving the jail facility and inmates.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

