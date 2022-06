MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Illusions: The Reality of Deception exhibit. Open now until September 5, 2022. Sponsored by Mobile County District 2. It is the latest in a series of in house exhibits created by the Exploreum Science Center. It takes you through the past, present and future of illusions and how they shape our perception of reality. From hands on activities to moving pictures, we unveil the science and mystery behind the world of illusions.

