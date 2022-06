Gerrit Cole pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowing one run on one hit and three walks while striking out 12 in New York's 4-2 win in Tampa on Monday. Cole lost his no-hit bid when the first batter of the 8th inning, Isaac Paredes, singled up the middle to break it up. It was the second time this season Cole has taken a no-hitter past the 6th inning. Cole’s 12 strikeouts was a season high and he now has 103 (3rd in MLB) in 80 1/3 innings across 14 starts this season. Cole sits at 6-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 1.02 WHIP giving fantasy managers about what they expected when they took him in the 1st of 2nd Round on Draft Day with only two hiccups on the year. Cole will look for win #7 in his next start on Saturday against his former team, the Houston Astros.

