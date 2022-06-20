ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

No One Hurt After Cedar Rapids House Fire

 4 days ago

(Cedar Rapids, Iowa) -- No one is hurt, but two people are displaced after a...

Residents displaced after house fire in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to a fire this evening in the Wellington Heights neighborhood at approximately 7:50 pm Tuesday evening. Crews arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire in the rear of the home that had extended to the 1st and 2nd floors. Responders aggressively attacked the fire and brought it under control in approximately 26 minutes.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa City man who accidentally shot passing motorist given maximum fine

The Iowa City man who accidentally shot and wounded a Marine last October has been fined the maximum amount allowed under Iowa City city code. 70-year-old Philip Olson of Brookwood Drive was fined $855 on Thursday by Judge Karen Egerton after he pleaded guilty to a charge of discharging a pellet gun within city limits. Iowa City Police say Olson was shooting at squirrels in his backyard, using a .22 caliber air rifle loaded with a metal pellet, but instead hit 20-year-old Lance Corporal Gabe Heefner as he was driving by on Highway 6 East. Heefner crashed near the intersection with Sycamore Street. He suffered severe injuries and was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Friends have told KCJJ that Heefner is continuing his recovery.
IOWA CITY, IA
Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec respond to Tuesday fight at aquatic center

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening at approximately 9:00 pm, a fight broke out in the parking lot of the Cherry Hill Aquatic Center. Pool staff called police who immediately responded. Individuals involved in the fight were identified and banned from the pool with one 14-year-old arrested. No weapons were displayed or used during the fight.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Two People Involved in a Two Vehicle Collision This Week in Tama County

Two people suffered possible injuries this week when the vehicles they were traveling in collided at a rural intersection near Chelsea in Tama County. Authorities say Ashton Hicks of Montezuma as driving north on Tama County Road V18 when she collided with a vehicle operated by Amy Demeulenaere of Chelsea, which was traveling eastbound on County Road R66.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
Armed IC man arrested at I-380 accident scene

An armed Iowa City man was arrested at the scene of an accident that tied up traffic on Interstate 380 overnight. The accident shut down southbound I-380 between the Penn Street exit and the bridge over Highway 6 just after 2:30am. Responding Johnson County deputies say they observed a 2017 Ford Edge speed toward a stopped police cruiser before squealing its breaks and coming to a stop. A deputy was next to the vehicle directing traffic to detour using the Forveergreen Road exit.
IOWA CITY, IA
Teen Charged with Stealing Gun

A teenager has been charged with stealing a gun from a home in May, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The 15 year old was charged with second degree Burglary, Carrying Weapons, third degree Theft, and Trafficking in Stolen Weapons. The teen allegedly entered a home that was for sale on Prospect Boulevard through a door that had been left unlocked. In addition to the gun he took a laptop and video game console among other items. A neighbor’s security camera caught the teen entering and leaving the home.
WATERLOO, IA
Suspect pleads not guilty to killing two Cedar Rapids men

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kazius Childress, the man accused of killing Kavon Johnson and Cordal Lewis back in January, has pled not guilty to the charges against him. Childress was arrested by U.S. Marshals back in May after investigators say they were provided video surveillance verifying that Childress shot Lewis and that his vehicle was present at the scene where Johnson was shot.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Solon man accused of trying to break into ex-spouse’s residence and assaulting a juvenile

A Solon man faces charges that he tried to break into his ex-spouse’s house, assaulting a juvenile in the process. 45-year-old Benjamin Harrison was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 12:45 Friday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says Harrison went to the house on Windflower Lane around 10:30pm on June 16th and tried to force his way through the back patio door. A juvenile who was inside the residence tried to stop Harrison, leading to a physical altercation. The fight spilled out into the yard, where Harrison allegedly choked the juvenile. Harrison then fled when other residents called 9-1-1.
SOLON, IA
Contractor Arrested for Church Copper Theft

A Waterloo contractor has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper from a historic church, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Anthony Tucker was hired to renovate a back entrance to Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Instead he is accused of stripping copper molding and fixtures from the 111 year old church. This included the copper ring encircling the base of the church’s iconic octagonal dome. Two copper panels were also taken from inside the church and copper pipes were cut from the boiler room. Tucker was found to have turned in 608 pounds of copper to Alter Metal Recycling in May. He was paid just over $2,000 for the haul. The church renovation is currently at a standstill as construction permits were never taken out and the copper elements cannot be replaced. The church, which was built in 1911, is on the National Register of Historic Places, although in 2017 it was named one of the most endangered buildings by Preservation Iowa.
WATERLOO, IA
Eastern Iowa Nature Preserve Features Mysterious Stone Circle

Despite being born and raised here in Eastern Iowa I'm always amazed when I find out about a place that I had no idea existed. I was completely unaware that a nature preserve right here in Eastern Iowa features a mysterious circle of stone structures. How did they get there? Where did they come from?
IOWA STATE
Everything You Need To Know About Sturgis Falls

This weekend will kick off another year of fun and festivities at the Sturgis Falls Celebration!. It actually all started out as a celebration of the Cedar Falls Bicentennial Celebration and has grown into a huge community event over the years. There is a WHOLE lot going on in Cedar Falls this weekend to celebrate, so here's all of the details to help you keep track of it all!
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Dubuque Teen To Be Tried As An Adult For Arson

A Dubuque teenager faces an adult charge in relation to an arson fire in May 2021 in Asbury. 17 year old Annalise Flogel of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday on a failure to appear warrant related to a charge of second-degree arson. Reports say Flogel was originally charged as a juvenile in relation to a fire deliberately set at an Asbury residence on May 26th. 28 year old Royal Broman of Asbury, and 22 year old Chandler Bourgeous of Apple River previously were sentenced to probation for their roles in the fire, as well as an unrelated flare-gun shooting spree in June 2021 in Dubuque. Flogel was charged as a juvenile in the flare-gun case.
DUBUQUE, IA

