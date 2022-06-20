ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

On the Move: Walt Robinson

By Staff
upstatebusinessjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalt Robinson received the certified commercial investment member designation from the CCIM Institute. This designation is awarded to...

upstatebusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
upstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Melvin C. Williams

Melvin C. Williams was appointed as a member of the South Carolina Economic Developers’ Association’s board of directors. He serves as vice president and senior client development manager at Terracon, an engineering consultant with an office in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina tax relief for remote workers to end

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A relief program aimed to help South Carolina residents during the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled to end before July. The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said relief offered to out-of-state employers on the state’s requirements for tax withholding will end on June 30, 2022.
INCOME TAX
WCBD Count on 2

Retailers offer customers relief at the pump

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With gas prices sitting at $4.50 per gallon in South Carolina, two retailers with locations in the Lowcountry are offering special promotions to provide relief at the pump. All summer, Harris Teeter customers can earn 2x fuel points on gift card purchases. Some gift cards are excluded and customers must use a […]
GAS PRICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
AOL Corp

When SNAP EBT Recipients in South Carolina Will Receive July Payments

Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households and is administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS) in South Carolina. SNAP recipients receive monthly benefits through their SNAP account, which is linked to the South Carolina EBT card. SNAP EBT cards work just like debit...
PERSONAL FINANCE
News19 WLTX

South Carolina announces plans for opioid settlement funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina will receive settlement funds from its lawsuit against Johnson and Johnson and other pharmaceutical companies. The state will start collecting that money as soon as this year. These funds are a result of the South Carolina Attorney General's Office filing suit for the companies'...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Island Connection

South Carolina Shrimp Harvest Fully Opens

After a cool spring in South Carolina, the majority of white shrimp in coastal waters have reproduced – and officials at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have given the go ahead for shrimp season to open in full. Commercial shrimp trawling opened in all legal South Carolina waters at 8 a.m. on June 1. The trawling season in Georgia waters opened at the same time. Shrimping season in South Carolina typically starts in spring with the opening of a small subset of waters, called provisional areas, that allow shrimpers to take advantage of the harvest offshore while still protecting the majority of shrimp that have yet to spawn. South Carolina’s provisional areas opened on April 18 this year. The remainder of the harvest area is much larger and opened in full on June 1.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Landlord#The Ccim Institute
iheart.com

This Is The Best Southern Food Spot In South Carolina

South Carolina is home to an almost endless list of delicious southern restaurants, which given its cultural and culinary history is no surprise. Being in the heart of the South, you're never too far from your favorite southern-inspired favorites that taste just like how your granny used to make it.
RESTAURANTS
thecentersquare.com

South Carolina Gov. McMaster signs tax cut bill that includes refund checks

(The Center Square) — South Carolina taxpayers will be receiving income tax refund checks by the end of the year after Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill to approve both refunds this year and an income tax rate cut for the future. The legislation will result in income tax...
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Restaurant Among Best Brunch Spots in the Country

Craving brunch? We may have just found you a new spot to try out in South Carolina. New rankings show that one South Carolina restaurant ranks as one of the best spots to grab brunch in the nation. According to The State, SELECT restaurant in Greer, South Carolina made the...
GREER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Alina Andras

7 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

Photo by คภ๔гєєค รเ๓เ๏ภ from Pexels. Without a doubt, when it comes to comfort food, nothing beats a good burger with some nice french fries on the side. And while most places have burgers on the menu now, sometimes it can be hard to find a juicy burger that is also tasty, not just filling.
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Does the Supreme Court ruling on guns affect South Carolinians?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Does the Supreme Court ruling striking down the New York gun law affect South Carolina?. The US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to strike down a restrictive gun law in New York that would ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets. The decision affects approximately a quarter of the US population that live in states that have similar gun legislation. South Carolina is not one of those states.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Alina Andras

7 Affordable Weekend Getaways in South Carolina

It comes without saying that South Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the whole country. That's because it truly has everything one could dream of. Stunning beaches, amazing hiking trails, charming small towns and hidden gems that wait for you to discover them.
Toni Koraza

What will South Carolina look like if all glaciers melt? Here's your answer

Can you imagine what life will be like 20 or 30 years in the future?. South Carolina is an exciting state to vacation in with its beautiful beaches, fascinating museums, and diverse wildlife. Unfortunately, without serious intervention, we may soon fight to preserve that, as the state is at risk of flooding if all ice on Earth melts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy