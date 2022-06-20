Man shot inside vehicle in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK -- Police say a man was shot while sitting in a vehicle in...www.cbsnews.com
BROOKLYN PARK -- Police say a man was shot while sitting in a vehicle in...www.cbsnews.com
Man? or 5th Generation DemocratPlantationBaseVoter? Tell us about what makes him a MAN, and not just another useless MALE destroying Modern Humans nice things?
More fun and games in a state/city run by democrats, if you vote for a democrat you are responsible for the misery in our Country
Comments / 3