Drake Partied At 4 Miami Bars This Weekend & The Guest List Was Red Carpet Worthy (PHOTOS)

Drake was spotted out celebrating in Miami this weekend, making his rounds between trendy bars and clubs with his star-studded entourage.

Posts on social media showed him partying with DJ Khaled, Zoey Dollaz, Gordo and members of the OVO crew at swanky establishments STORY, Sexy Fish, GALA and Prime 112.

The celebration followed the surprise release of his new seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind.

In a recent Instagram post, Drake can be seen posing out on the town with his friends and lounging on a private jet with silver balloons dedicated to his newest release.

The Florida bar tour kicked off on Friday night at GALA with Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker and director Michael Bay, reports Page Six.

Then, the crew hit STORY on Saturday. Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho was in attendance and hosted OVO Chubbs' birthday celebration at the club.

A source confirmed to Narcity that Saturday night, the Canadian rapper and 20 of his friends also partied at Miami bar and restaurant Sexy Fish, indulging in "opulent sushi and seafood platters and sipping on his favorite sip, an Aperol spritz."

DJ and producer Gordo "took to the decks in an impromptu DJ set, which of course featured several house music songs from the new album, including 'Calling My Name,'" the source continued.

The "Falling Back" singer also visited Prime 112 during the weekend. He was spotted greeting a young fan while leaving the steak house.

While enjoying his time out with his friends, Drake addressed recent criticism sparked by the album's release in a video posted to his Instagram story.

"It's all good if you don't get it yet, it's all good. That's what we do. That's what we do, we wait for you to catch up. We're in here though, we caught up already. Onto the next. My goodness!" he says to the camera as his new song "Calling My Name" plays in the background.

The video appears to be a response to some fans who felt the laid-back dance album was different than the artist's traditional style.