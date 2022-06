When Duana Malcolm had her blue Hyundai Sonata sedan 'wrapped' as a mobile advertising board, the part-time delivery driver did not expect to make an extra $200 per month. Malcolm is one of the many rideshare drivers looking for alternate sources of income to cushion the impact of soaring gas prices and higher costs for everything from tires to servicing, as U.S. inflation touches a more than 40-year high.

