What a difference a week makes, then again we do live in North Dakota. After last Wednesday's wacky, windy and wet weather, we all embraced the sun again and the temps rose close to 90 degrees. A huge turnout of bikes slowly rode in over the course of the evening, and our Bike Night regulars made sure to get to Sickies Garage Burgers And Brews early for some delicious food - the word is out, as some newbies came over and asked how the Bike Of The Year works. Simple, if your bike has received a white slip of paper on it, that means you were chosen for the running of the title of Bike Night 2022 Bike Of The Year which is crowned on our last night of the season ( August 31st ).

BISMARCK, ND ・ 9 HOURS AGO