ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Neurone diseases caused by abnormal lipid processing in cells

By University of Exeter
ScienceBlog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotor neurone degenerative diseases (MNDs) are a large family of neurological disorders. Currently, there are no treatments available to prevent onset or progression of the condition. MNDs are caused by changes in one of numerous different genes. Despite the number of genes known to cause MNDs, many patients remain without a...

scienceblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

What Autoimmune Diseases Cause Carpal Tunnel Syndrome?

Carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) can be an isolated episode, or sometimes, it is one of the initial signs of certain autoimmune conditions. Autoimmune diseases are health conditions in which the body’s immune system attacks its tissues and cells. This elicits an inflammatory response in the body that may lead to conditions such as CTS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

New disease affecting the kidneys and liver discovered

NEWCASTLE, United Kingdom — Scientists at Newcastle University report the discovery of a new hereditary disease called TULP3-related ciliopathy. Caused by a faulty inherited gene, this condition can result in either liver or kidney failure among both adults and adolescents. Both kidney and liver failure, of course, can stem...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EverydayHealth.com

16 Conditions Commonly Mistaken for Multiple Sclerosis

Getting a correct diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) can be a challenge. In fact, a study published in May 2019 in the journal Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders suggested that nearly 1 in 5 people with other neurologic conditions are mistakenly diagnosed with MS. These errors in diagnosis likely result...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Transcriptomics analysis of human iPSC-derived dopaminergic neurons reveals a novel model for sporadic Parkinson's disease

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive, neurodegenerative disease affecting over 1% of the population beyond 65 years of age. Although some PD cases are inheritable, the majority of PD cases occur in a sporadic manner. Risk factors comprise next to heredity, age, and gender also exposure to neurotoxins from for instance pesticides and herbicides. As PD is characterized by a loss of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra, it is nearly impossible to access and extract these cells from patients for investigating disease mechanisms. The emergence of induced pluripotent stem (iPSC) technology allows differentiating and growing human dopaminergic neurons, which can be used for in vitro disease modeling. Here, we differentiated human iPSCs into dopaminergic neurons, and subsequently exposed the cells to increasing concentrations of the neurotoxin MPP+. Temporal transcriptomics analysis revealed a strong time- and dose-dependent response with genes over-represented across pathways involved in PD etiology such as "Parkinson's Disease", "Dopaminergic signaling" and "calcium signaling". Moreover, we validated this disease model by showing robust overlap with a meta-analysis of transcriptomics data from substantia nigra from post-mortem PD patients. The overlap included genes linked to e.g. mitochondrial dysfunction, neuron differentiation, apoptosis and inflammation. Our data shows, that MPP+-induced, human iPSC-derived dopaminergic neurons present molecular perturbations as observed in the etiology of PD. Therefore we propose iPSC-derived dopaminergic neurons as a foundation for a novel sporadic PD model to study the pathomolecular mechanisms of PD, but also to screen for novel anti-PD drugs and to develop and test new treatment strategies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lipid#Brain Research#Disease#Drugs#Neurons
studyfinds.org

Urine may explain why Alzheimer’s disease causes memory loss

DAEJEON, South Korea — What does urinating have to do with Alzheimer’s disease? A new study finds the process which creates our pee may also be to blame for exacerbating memory loss in dementia patients. Researchers in South Korea have discovered a link between the body’s urea cycle...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of a brain tumor?

Brain tumors can cause both physical and mental symptoms. The symptoms can differ depending on the type, location, and stage of the tumor. Common signs and symptoms of a brain tumor include:. headache episodes. vision problems. mood changes. personality changes. This article looks at various symptoms of brain tumors, symptoms...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

First successful treatment of severe pulmonary hypertension with umbilical cord stem cells

Clinical researchers at Hannover Medical School (MHH) have succeeded for the first time in stopping the usually fatal course of pulmonary hypertension thanks to a novel therapeutic approach. A three-year-old girl suffering from so-called pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) was treated a total of five times with mesenchymal stem cell products obtained from a human umbilical cord.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

ALS Symptoms Linked to Changes in Spinal Cord

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative motor neuron disease that affects cells in the brain and/or spinal cord that control muscles. Individuals with ALS may experience muscle weakness or stiffness, and over time lose their ability to move, speak, eat, or breathe. There is no cure for this fatal motor neuron disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Largest-ever study into varicose veins shows need for surgery is linked to genetics

A new international study by Oxford researchers published in Nature Communications, establishes for the first time a critical genetic risk score to predict the likelihood of patients suffering with varicose veins to require surgery, as well as pointing the way toward potential new therapies. Varicose veins are a very common...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What is light chain multiple myeloma?

Light chain multiple myeloma is a subtype of multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in bone marrow. Multiple myeloma is a rare type of cancer that occurs when plasma cells in bone marrow become cancerous and multiply. There are different types of multiple myeloma, depending on the type...
CANCER
natureworldnews.com

Risk of Death While Sleeping Could be Reduced, Explains Pulmonologist

Although research suggests that getting either too much or too little sleep is linked to a higher risk of death, no clear evidence has been presented that proves the amount of sleep is linked to death while sleeping. Experts say that most people who die in their sleep do so...
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Multiple Sclerosis and Cardiovascular Disease: What's the Link?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune condition in which there is damage to nervous system tissue, resulting in symptoms ranging from tingling, numbness, and vision problems to debilitating muscle weakness. In addition to damaging the brain and spinal cord, MS may also increase the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), including problems in the heart and blood vessels.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Triggers Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) is caused by the reactivation of the varicella zoster virus in the facial nerve. In most individuals, the varicella zoster virus may stay dormant by immune system activity. What specifically triggers the reactivation of the virus is not well understood. Some of the triggers that may...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy