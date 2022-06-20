Best of the Class 2022 Student Videos A-Z

Congratulations to the Valedictorians of the Class of 2022 and thank you to our sponsor, Mercantile Bank of Michigan, for making this annual gallery possible! These students have not only experienced challenges within the past few years but have thrived – demonstrating focus and excellence to become the Best of the Class 2022 valedictorians! Thank you to everyone who has helped in their development – from parents and guardians to educators and mentors – communities across Northern Michigan should be proud of their success!

Each group of names below is followed by a video featuring those students: if you are looking for a specific student, please scroll through the names and locate the first student video below that group to see them. All 6 videos will also air across 9&10 News channels throughout the summer of 2022.

Maggie Nelson – Wolverine Community Schools

Plans: On attending NCMC in Petoskey on the Presidential Scholarship starting this fall to study science – concentrated in exercise science – and to transfer to a larger university to earn a degree in Physical Therapy.

Katrina Forbes – Morley Stanwood High School

Plans: To attend Hope College for elementary education with a music minor.

Inspirational Statement: Let all that you do be done in love – 1 Corinthians 16:14

Clayton Stimmer II – Mesick High School

Plans: To attend Ferris State Unversity and major in Marketing.

Claire S. Kuusinen – DeTour High School

Plans: To attend Lake Superior State University for a Bachelor degree in Science/Math or Medicine.

Chance Inosencio – Big Rapids Virtual Learning

Plans: On attending the University of Michigan-Dearborn to study Computer and Information Science.

Inspirational Statement: “To regret one’s own experiences is to arrest one’s own development.” – Oscar Wilde

Brett Peterson – Kingsley High School

Plans: To major in Political Science and Business Administration at Grand Valley State University and play football.

Inspirational Statement: “Do or do not. There is no try” –Yoda

Ethan Grulke – Rogers City HS

Plans: To achieve a Bachelor Degree In Product Design and Manufacturing Engineering at Grand Valley State University.

Inspirational Statement: “Life’s a game. Learn to love to play it.”

Shane Templeman – Coleman Community High School

Plans: To attend Ferris State University and major in Actuarial Science.

Inspirational Statement: “Be afraid, and do it anyway.”

Cody Krows – Brethren High School

Plans: To attend college to pursue snowmobile mechanics and to work at Polaris after graduation.

Clara Hund – Crossroads Charter Academy

Plans: On attending the University of Michigan to major in Communications, Media, and Sport Management.

Inspirational Statement: “Great moments are born from great opportunities.” – Herb Brooks

Cheyenne Niemann – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy

Plans: To double major at Western Michigan University in Marketing and Dance.

Inspirational Statement: “Normality is a paved road, its comfortable to walk, but no flowers grow.” – Vincent Van Gogh

Caleb Owens – Skeels Christian School

Plans: On attending Cornerstone University, for a degree in Business Administration and to play soccer.

Inspirational Statement: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” -Jeremiah 29:11

Watch the above students in The Best of The Class 2022 Video 1:

Ashton Vogel – Chippewa Hills High School

Plans: On attending Michigan State University for Environmental Engineering.

Inspirational Statement: “She’s broke, I’m up.”

Amber Flowers – Farwell Area High School

Plans: To attend Northwestern University for Physics with a concentration in Astronomy.

Abigail Reinad – Kalkaska High School

Plans: To attend Western Michigan University to major in Biochemistry.

William Parish – Ojibwe Charter School

Plans: To attend trade school for Carpentry or Steel Work.

Inspirational Statement: “If you believe in yourself, you can do anything” – Johnny Karate

Violet Porter – Kalkaska High School

Plans: To attend Olivet College.

Tylee Linsley – Fairview Area High School

Plans: On attending Moody Bible Institute in Chicago to pursue a bachelor degree in Human Services.

Inspirational Statement: “It’s hard to throw stones when you’re busy washing feet.”

Bailey McCoy – Coleman High School

Plans: To attend Central Michigan University.

Anna Richards – East Jordan High School

Plans: On attending Alma College, to play basketball: major undecided.

Alexys Abraham – Mesick High School

Plans: To attend Michigan State University to major in biology on a pre-medical track.

Inspirational Statement: “You are beautiful, for you are fearfully and wonderfully made.” – Psalm 134:14

Zoe Korson – St. Mary HS, Lake Leelanau

Plans: On attending Grand Valley State University this fall to pursue a degree in Biochemistry.

William B. Oster – Houghton Lake High School

Plans: To attend Maranatha Baptist University to pursue a Pastoral degree.

Inspirational Statement: “Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might.”- Ephesians 6:10

Varun Piram – Big Rapids High school

Plans: To study Applied Mathematics-Economics at Brown University.

Watch the above students in The Best of The Class 2022 Video 2:

Samantha DePew – Evart High School

Plans: On attending Montcalm Community College for a Businesses Administration Associates Degree.

Riley Daily – Montabella High School

Plans: To attend Saginaw Valley State University to pursue a career in the medical field.

Inspirational Statement: “It’s more important to master the cards you’re holding than to complain about the ones your opponents were dealt.” – Grimsley

Olivia Arnold – Atlanta Community School

Plans: On attending the University of Michigan to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in History.

Inspirational Statement: “The function of education is to teach one to think intensely, and to think critically. Intelligence plus character- that is the goal of true education.”- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Natalie Do – Grayling High School

Plans: On attending the University of Michigan and majoring in Electrical Engineering.

Inspirational Statement: “Till I achieve the dream that made the lazy me breathe.”

Marilyn Harbin – St. Mary Cathedral School

Maggie Jo Ware – Harrison High School

Plans: On attending Mid Michigan College then transferring to Central Michigan University for a Pre-med Degree.

Inspirational Statement: Always do what is right, even when nobody’s looking.

Solana Postma – Manistee High School

Plans: On attending Johns Hopkins University to double major in Public Health Studies and Environmental Science.

Inspirational Statement: “I enjoy almost everything. Yet I have some restless searcher in me.”

Russell Thomas Schade – Mason County Central High School

Plans: To attend West Shore Community College, then transferring to Central Michigan University to complete a bachelor degree in Financing to become a Financial Advisor.

Randi Nelson – Bear Lake High School

Plans: To attend Northwestern Michigan College followed by Lake Superior State University: possibly for Creative Writing, Journalism, or Early Childhood Education.

Inspirational Statement: “Sometimes, you have to risk it for the biscuit.”

Noah Kinney Morrow – Manton High School

PlansTo attend Michigan State University to run Cross Country and Track and Field and to study Kinesiology.

Inspirational Statement: “I dare you to go after something others thought could not be done.” – Paul McMullen

Megan Marie Novak – Harbor Springs High School

Plans: To attend the University of Michigan to pursue a degree in Chemistry and to continue education through graduate school to establish a career in Forensic Science.

Inspirational Statement: “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world” – Anne Frank

Maisy Jean Heiermann – Onaway High School

Plans: On attending North Central Community College for an Associate degree in General Studies; followed by a transfer to pursue a Bachelor Degree.

Watch the above students in The Best of The Class 2022 Video 3:

Logan David Alchin – Fairview Area High School

Plans: On attending Michigan Technological University for a degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.

Lauren Youngs – Daystar Christian Academy

Plans: To attend Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown, WI, in the fall to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Inspirational Statement: “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory” – Dr. Seuss

Lauren Hood – Houghton Lake High School

Plans: To attend the University of Michigan in the fall to study Dentistry.

Keera Elaine Groenwald – Bear Lake High School

Plans: On attending Central Michigan University with a major in biology, as well as focusing on Pre-Physician Assistant classes.

Inspirational Statement: “The words of kindness are more healing to a drooping heart than balm or honey.” –Sarah Fielding

Julia Wagner – Mason County Central High School

Plans: On attending Michigan State University in the fall.

Jordan Fox – Lake City High School

Plans: To attend Alma College, major in English, and run track and cross country – followed with a career in editing.

Inspirational Statement: “It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves.” – William Shakespeare

Jackson Thiel – Roscommon High School

Plans: To go to Yale University next fall.

Mackenzie Ann Radle – Harbor Springs High School

Plans: On attending The University of Michigan in the fall.

Inspirational Statement: “Wherever you go, go with all your heart.” – Confuscius

Lexi Moore – Gladwin High School

Plans: On attending Saginaw Valley State University with aspirations to become a pediatrician.

Inspirational Statement: “Never give up on a dream just because of the time it take to accomplish it. The time will pass.” – Earl Nightingale

Lauren Knizacky – Mason County Central High School

Plans: To attend Western Governors University for 4 years to major in education and to become a 2nd grade teacher.

Lance Conner Smar – Harbor Springs High School

Plans: To attend the college of Engineering at The University of Michigan.

Inspirational Statement: “If you possess enough courage to speak out what you are, you will find you are not alone.” – Richard Wright in Black Boy

Julianna Brower – Traverse City Christian School

Plans: She will be attending Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids this fall, majoring in Business Administration as well as playing volleyball for the Golden Eagles.

Inspirational Statement: “Their responsibility is to equip god’s people to do his work and build up the church, the body of Christ.” – Ephesians 4:12

Jordan Lane Wood – Marion High School

Plans: To attend Mid Michigan College and then transfer to a university for a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Inspirational Statement: “Nobody is gonna hit as hard as life, but it ain’t how hard you hit. It’s how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. It’s how much you can take, and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done.” – Rocky Balboa

Jenna Stahlecker – Cadillac Public Schools

Plans: On attending The University of Michigan.

Inspirational Statement: “You gotta humble yourself or the world will.”- Bradley the Blood Guy

Watch the above students in The Best of The Class 2022 Video 4:

Gabriel Camp – Clare High School

Plans: On attending Central Michigan University honors college.

Inspirational Statement: “Be the person you needed when you were younger.”

– Gladwin High School

Plans: To attend Ferris State University to pursue a degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography.

Inspirational Statement: “There’s so much more to this life, so much we can experience and give to others if we can break free from fear.” – Sadie Robertson Huff

Faith Schanck – Mio AuSable Schools

Plans: To attend Central Michigan University for Hospitality and Event Management.

Emily R. Perkins – Forest Area High School

Plans: On attending Alma College to pursue a degree in nursing.

Emerson Hicks – Buckley Community Schools

Plans: On attending Northwestern Michigan College this fall to pursue an associate degree; followed by a transfer to Ferris State University for a bachelor degree.

Elizabeth Irene Storey – Pickford Public Schools

Plans: To attend Albion College to study pre-dentistry and study to become an Orthodontist.

Inspirational Statement: “Don’t sit down and wait for the opportunities. Get up and make them.” – Madam C.J. Walker

E.J. (Ethan James) Suggitt – Rudyard Area Schools

Plans: On attending Spring Arbor University to major in Finance.

Inspirational Statement: “I’m a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it.” Thomas Jefferson

Hayden Moore – Kalkaska High School

Plans: To attend Michigan Technological University in the fall to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Grace Wolf – Shepherd High School

Plans: On attending Rider University in Lawrenceville, NJ, to earn a BFA in Musical Theatre.

Inspirational Statement: “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” -Eleanor Roosevelt

Gabby Krakow – Elk Rapids High School

Plans: On attending Yale University to study biomedical engineering.

Emma DeYoung – Ellsworth Community School

Plans: To attend Saginaw Valley State University for a degree in Secondary Education.

Inspirational Statement: “Only you can control your future” – Dr. Seuss.

Emily Krchmar – Marion High School

Ella House – Mackinaw City Public School

Plans: On attending Michigan Technological University to study Biomedical Engineering.

Inspirational Statement: “Sometimes life hits you in the head with a brick. Don’t lose faith” – Steve Jobs

Elizabeth Harke – Cheboygan High School

Plans: To attend Michigan Tech University for a degree in Engineering and a Spanish minor.

Watch the above students in The Best of The Class 2022 Video 5:

Dominic Schwein – Charlevoix High School

Plans: On attending Colorado College and majoring in Physics while running Cross Country and Track.

Inspirational Statement: “No human is limited” – Eliud Kipchoge

Connor Simmer – Mesick High School

Plans: I plan to attend Ferris State University and major in Health Administration.

Bo Eyre – Grand Traverse Academy

Plans: To attend Michigan Tech to pursue a Mechanical Engineering Degree.

Taylor Grace Petroskey – Charlevoix High School

Plans: To attend the University of Michigan to pursue a degree in Neuroscience with a minor in business.

Inspirational Statement: “Go the extra mile – it’s never crowded.”

Madelyn VanAlstine – Kalkaska High School

Plans: On attending Central Michigan University as a Centralis Gold Scholarship recipient to major in Business Applied Communications and minor in Multimedia Design.

Drew Wallis French – Engadine Consolidated Schools

Plans: To attend Michigan Technological University to purse Engineering.

Daniel John Powers – Boyne Falls Public School

Plans: To attend Northwestern Michigan College followed by Lake Superior State University: possibly for Creative Writing, Journalism, or Early Childhood Education.

Inspirational Statement: “Sometimes, you have to risk it for the biscuit.”

Caleb Owens – Skeels Christian School

Plans: On attending Cornerstone University, for a degree in Business Administration and to play soccer.

Inspirational Statement: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” -Jeremiah 29:11

William B. Oster – Houghton Lake High School

Plans: To attend Maranatha Baptist University to pursue a Pastoral degree.

Inspirational Statement: “Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might.”- Ephesians 6:10

Brett Peterson – Kingsley High School

Plans: To major in Political Science and Business Administration at Grand Valley State University and play football.

Inspirational Statement: “Do or do not. There is no try” –Yoda

Daniel John Powers – Boyne Falls Public School

Plans: I plan on attending North Central Michigan College on the presidential scholarship before moving on to university to become a high school English teacher.

Inspirational Statement: “Kindness – that simple word. To be kind – it covers everything, to my mind. If you’re kind that’s it.”

Brady Firman – Hillman High School

Theodore Carter Sherman – East Jordan HS

Plans: To attend Michigan State University to study business.

Inspirational Statement: “Live as if you were to die tomorrow, learn as if you were to live forever” – Mahatma Gandhi

Magdelene Bauer – Sault Area High School

Plans: To attend Central Michigan University for Music Education.

Inspirational Statement: “Be who you are meant to be and you will set the world on fire”

Morgan Conner – Beal City High School

Plans: On attending the University of Michigan to major in Environmental/Civil Engineering and minor in biochemistry.

Watch the above students in The Best of The Class 2022 Video 6:

Thanks once again to Mercantile Bank of Michigan for making this gallery possible!