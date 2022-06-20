Best of the Class 2022 Student Videos A-Z
Congratulations to the Valedictorians of the Class of 2022 and thank you to our sponsor, Mercantile Bank of Michigan, for making this annual gallery possible! These students have not only experienced challenges within the past few years but have thrived – demonstrating focus and excellence to become the Best of the Class 2022 valedictorians! Thank you to everyone who has helped in their development – from parents and guardians to educators and mentors – communities across Northern Michigan should be proud of their success!
Each group of names below is followed by a video featuring those students: if you are looking for a specific student, please scroll through the names and locate the first student video below that group to see them. All 6 videos will also air across 9&10 News channels throughout the summer of 2022.
Maggie Nelson – Wolverine Community Schools
Plans: On attending NCMC in Petoskey on the Presidential Scholarship starting this fall to study science – concentrated in exercise science – and to transfer to a larger university to earn a degree in Physical Therapy.
Katrina Forbes – Morley Stanwood High School
Plans: To attend Hope College for elementary education with a music minor.
Inspirational Statement: Let all that you do be done in love – 1 Corinthians 16:14
Clayton Stimmer II – Mesick High School
Plans: To attend Ferris State Unversity and major in Marketing.
Claire S. Kuusinen – DeTour High School
Plans: To attend Lake Superior State University for a Bachelor degree in Science/Math or Medicine.
Chance Inosencio – Big Rapids Virtual Learning
Plans: On attending the University of Michigan-Dearborn to study Computer and Information Science.
Inspirational Statement: “To regret one’s own experiences is to arrest one’s own development.” – Oscar Wilde
Brett Peterson – Kingsley High School
Plans: To major in Political Science and Business Administration at Grand Valley State University and play football.
Inspirational Statement: “Do or do not. There is no try” –Yoda
Ethan Grulke – Rogers City HS
Plans: To achieve a Bachelor Degree In Product Design and Manufacturing Engineering at Grand Valley State University.
Inspirational Statement: “Life’s a game. Learn to love to play it.”
Shane Templeman – Coleman Community High School
Plans: To attend Ferris State University and major in Actuarial Science.
Inspirational Statement: “Be afraid, and do it anyway.”
Cody Krows – Brethren High School
Plans: To attend college to pursue snowmobile mechanics and to work at Polaris after graduation.
Clara Hund – Crossroads Charter Academy
Plans: On attending the University of Michigan to major in Communications, Media, and Sport Management.
Inspirational Statement: “Great moments are born from great opportunities.” – Herb Brooks
Cheyenne Niemann – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy
Plans: To double major at Western Michigan University in Marketing and Dance.
Inspirational Statement: “Normality is a paved road, its comfortable to walk, but no flowers grow.” – Vincent Van Gogh
Caleb Owens – Skeels Christian School
Plans: On attending Cornerstone University, for a degree in Business Administration and to play soccer.
Inspirational Statement: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” -Jeremiah 29:11
Watch the above students in The Best of The Class 2022 Video 1:
Ashton Vogel – Chippewa Hills High School
Plans: On attending Michigan State University for Environmental Engineering.
Inspirational Statement: “She’s broke, I’m up.”
Amber Flowers – Farwell Area High School
Plans: To attend Northwestern University for Physics with a concentration in Astronomy.
Abigail Reinad – Kalkaska High School
Plans: To attend Western Michigan University to major in Biochemistry.
William Parish – Ojibwe Charter School
Plans: To attend trade school for Carpentry or Steel Work.
Inspirational Statement: “If you believe in yourself, you can do anything” – Johnny Karate
Violet Porter – Kalkaska High School
Plans: To attend Olivet College.
Tylee Linsley – Fairview Area High School
Plans: On attending Moody Bible Institute in Chicago to pursue a bachelor degree in Human Services.
Inspirational Statement: “It’s hard to throw stones when you’re busy washing feet.”
Bailey McCoy – Coleman High School
Plans: To attend Central Michigan University.
Anna Richards – East Jordan High School
Plans: On attending Alma College, to play basketball: major undecided.
Alexys Abraham – Mesick High School
Plans: To attend Michigan State University to major in biology on a pre-medical track.
Inspirational Statement: “You are beautiful, for you are fearfully and wonderfully made.” – Psalm 134:14
Zoe Korson – St. Mary HS, Lake Leelanau
Plans: On attending Grand Valley State University this fall to pursue a degree in Biochemistry.
William B. Oster – Houghton Lake High School
Plans: To attend Maranatha Baptist University to pursue a Pastoral degree.
Inspirational Statement: “Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might.”- Ephesians 6:10
Varun Piram – Big Rapids High school
Plans: To study Applied Mathematics-Economics at Brown University.
Watch the above students in The Best of The Class 2022 Video 2:
Samantha DePew – Evart High School
Plans: On attending Montcalm Community College for a Businesses Administration Associates Degree.
Riley Daily – Montabella High School
Plans: To attend Saginaw Valley State University to pursue a career in the medical field.
Inspirational Statement: “It’s more important to master the cards you’re holding than to complain about the ones your opponents were dealt.” – Grimsley
Olivia Arnold – Atlanta Community School
Plans: On attending the University of Michigan to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in History.
Inspirational Statement: “The function of education is to teach one to think intensely, and to think critically. Intelligence plus character- that is the goal of true education.”- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Natalie Do – Grayling High School
Plans: On attending the University of Michigan and majoring in Electrical Engineering.
Inspirational Statement: “Till I achieve the dream that made the lazy me breathe.”
Marilyn Harbin – St. Mary Cathedral School
Maggie Jo Ware – Harrison High School
Plans: On attending Mid Michigan College then transferring to Central Michigan University for a Pre-med Degree.
Inspirational Statement: Always do what is right, even when nobody’s looking.
Solana Postma – Manistee High School
Plans: On attending Johns Hopkins University to double major in Public Health Studies and Environmental Science.
Inspirational Statement: “I enjoy almost everything. Yet I have some restless searcher in me.”
Russell Thomas Schade – Mason County Central High School
Plans: To attend West Shore Community College, then transferring to Central Michigan University to complete a bachelor degree in Financing to become a Financial Advisor.
Randi Nelson – Bear Lake High School
Plans: To attend Northwestern Michigan College followed by Lake Superior State University: possibly for Creative Writing, Journalism, or Early Childhood Education.
Inspirational Statement: “Sometimes, you have to risk it for the biscuit.”
Noah Kinney Morrow – Manton High School
PlansTo attend Michigan State University to run Cross Country and Track and Field and to study Kinesiology.
Inspirational Statement: “I dare you to go after something others thought could not be done.” – Paul McMullen
Megan Marie Novak – Harbor Springs High School
Plans: To attend the University of Michigan to pursue a degree in Chemistry and to continue education through graduate school to establish a career in Forensic Science.
Inspirational Statement: “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world” – Anne Frank
Maisy Jean Heiermann – Onaway High School
Plans: On attending North Central Community College for an Associate degree in General Studies; followed by a transfer to pursue a Bachelor Degree.
Watch the above students in The Best of The Class 2022 Video 3:
Logan David Alchin – Fairview Area High School
Plans: On attending Michigan Technological University for a degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.
Lauren Youngs – Daystar Christian Academy
Plans: To attend Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown, WI, in the fall to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Inspirational Statement: “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory” – Dr. Seuss
Lauren Hood – Houghton Lake High School
Plans: To attend the University of Michigan in the fall to study Dentistry.
Keera Elaine Groenwald – Bear Lake High School
Plans: On attending Central Michigan University with a major in biology, as well as focusing on Pre-Physician Assistant classes.
Inspirational Statement: “The words of kindness are more healing to a drooping heart than balm or honey.” –Sarah Fielding
Julia Wagner – Mason County Central High School
Plans: On attending Michigan State University in the fall.
Jordan Fox – Lake City High School
Plans: To attend Alma College, major in English, and run track and cross country – followed with a career in editing.
Inspirational Statement: “It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves.” – William Shakespeare
Jackson Thiel – Roscommon High School
Plans: To go to Yale University next fall.
Mackenzie Ann Radle – Harbor Springs High School
Plans: On attending The University of Michigan in the fall.
Inspirational Statement: “Wherever you go, go with all your heart.” – Confuscius
Lexi Moore – Gladwin High School
Plans: On attending Saginaw Valley State University with aspirations to become a pediatrician.
Inspirational Statement: “Never give up on a dream just because of the time it take to accomplish it. The time will pass.” – Earl Nightingale
Lauren Knizacky – Mason County Central High School
Plans: To attend Western Governors University for 4 years to major in education and to become a 2nd grade teacher.
Lance Conner Smar – Harbor Springs High School
Plans: To attend the college of Engineering at The University of Michigan.
Inspirational Statement: “If you possess enough courage to speak out what you are, you will find you are not alone.” – Richard Wright in Black Boy
Julianna Brower – Traverse City Christian School
Plans: She will be attending Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids this fall, majoring in Business Administration as well as playing volleyball for the Golden Eagles.
Inspirational Statement: “Their responsibility is to equip god’s people to do his work and build up the church, the body of Christ.” – Ephesians 4:12
Jordan Lane Wood – Marion High School
Plans: To attend Mid Michigan College and then transfer to a university for a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Inspirational Statement: “Nobody is gonna hit as hard as life, but it ain’t how hard you hit. It’s how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. It’s how much you can take, and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done.” – Rocky Balboa
Jenna Stahlecker – Cadillac Public Schools
Plans: On attending The University of Michigan.
Inspirational Statement: “You gotta humble yourself or the world will.”- Bradley the Blood Guy
Watch the above students in The Best of The Class 2022 Video 4:
Gabriel Camp – Clare High School
Plans: On attending Central Michigan University honors college.
Inspirational Statement: “Be the person you needed when you were younger.”
– Gladwin High School
Plans: To attend Ferris State University to pursue a degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography.
Inspirational Statement: “There’s so much more to this life, so much we can experience and give to others if we can break free from fear.” – Sadie Robertson Huff
Faith Schanck – Mio AuSable Schools
Plans: To attend Central Michigan University for Hospitality and Event Management.
Emily R. Perkins – Forest Area High School
Plans: On attending Alma College to pursue a degree in nursing.
Emerson Hicks – Buckley Community Schools
Plans: On attending Northwestern Michigan College this fall to pursue an associate degree; followed by a transfer to Ferris State University for a bachelor degree.
Elizabeth Irene Storey – Pickford Public Schools
Plans: To attend Albion College to study pre-dentistry and study to become an Orthodontist.
Inspirational Statement: “Don’t sit down and wait for the opportunities. Get up and make them.” – Madam C.J. Walker
E.J. (Ethan James) Suggitt – Rudyard Area Schools
Plans: On attending Spring Arbor University to major in Finance.
Inspirational Statement: “I’m a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it.” Thomas Jefferson
Hayden Moore – Kalkaska High School
Plans: To attend Michigan Technological University in the fall to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Grace Wolf – Shepherd High School
Plans: On attending Rider University in Lawrenceville, NJ, to earn a BFA in Musical Theatre.
Inspirational Statement: “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” -Eleanor Roosevelt
Gabby Krakow – Elk Rapids High School
Plans: On attending Yale University to study biomedical engineering.
Emma DeYoung – Ellsworth Community School
Plans: To attend Saginaw Valley State University for a degree in Secondary Education.
Inspirational Statement: “Only you can control your future” – Dr. Seuss.
Emily Krchmar – Marion High School
Ella House – Mackinaw City Public School
Plans: On attending Michigan Technological University to study Biomedical Engineering.
Inspirational Statement: “Sometimes life hits you in the head with a brick. Don’t lose faith” – Steve Jobs
Elizabeth Harke – Cheboygan High School
Plans: To attend Michigan Tech University for a degree in Engineering and a Spanish minor.
Watch the above students in The Best of The Class 2022 Video 5:
Dominic Schwein – Charlevoix High School
Plans: On attending Colorado College and majoring in Physics while running Cross Country and Track.
Inspirational Statement: “No human is limited” – Eliud Kipchoge
Connor Simmer – Mesick High School
Plans: I plan to attend Ferris State University and major in Health Administration.
Bo Eyre – Grand Traverse Academy
Plans: To attend Michigan Tech to pursue a Mechanical Engineering Degree.
Taylor Grace Petroskey – Charlevoix High School
Plans: To attend the University of Michigan to pursue a degree in Neuroscience with a minor in business.
Inspirational Statement: “Go the extra mile – it’s never crowded.”
Madelyn VanAlstine – Kalkaska High School
Plans: On attending Central Michigan University as a Centralis Gold Scholarship recipient to major in Business Applied Communications and minor in Multimedia Design.
Drew Wallis French – Engadine Consolidated Schools
Plans: To attend Michigan Technological University to purse Engineering.
Daniel John Powers – Boyne Falls Public School
Plans: To attend Northwestern Michigan College followed by Lake Superior State University: possibly for Creative Writing, Journalism, or Early Childhood Education.
Inspirational Statement: “Sometimes, you have to risk it for the biscuit.”
Daniel John Powers – Boyne Falls Public School
Plans: I plan on attending North Central Michigan College on the presidential scholarship before moving on to university to become a high school English teacher.
Inspirational Statement: “Kindness – that simple word. To be kind – it covers everything, to my mind. If you’re kind that’s it.”
Brady Firman – Hillman High School
Theodore Carter Sherman – East Jordan HS
Plans: To attend Michigan State University to study business.
Inspirational Statement: “Live as if you were to die tomorrow, learn as if you were to live forever” – Mahatma Gandhi
Magdelene Bauer – Sault Area High School
Plans: To attend Central Michigan University for Music Education.
Inspirational Statement: “Be who you are meant to be and you will set the world on fire”
Morgan Conner – Beal City High School
Plans: On attending the University of Michigan to major in Environmental/Civil Engineering and minor in biochemistry.
Watch the above students in The Best of The Class 2022 Video 6:
Thanks once again to Mercantile Bank of Michigan for making this gallery possible!
