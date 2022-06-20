ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kingdom Day Parade underway in LA

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parade will follow its traditional three-mile route,...

FreeBear
4d ago

lt's the most celebrated racial group in America. The resulting pride should motivate efforts to upgrade from within the community.

Key News Network

Homeless Open Hydrant in Attempt to Extinguish Burning RV

Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: Homeless individuals managed to open a hydrant in an attempt to extinguish a fire engulfing a recreational vehicle early Thursday morning, June 23, 2022. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an RV fire in Sun Valley around 3:46 a.m. on the 9800 block of...
foxla.com

Doctor punched by homeless man outside a Pasadena hospital

PASADENA, Calif. - A doctor was attacked in broad daylight in front of a Pasadena hospital. The unprovoked attack happened on May 26 a little before noon in the 600 block of South Fair Oaks Avenue. In the video obtained by FOX 11, you can see Dr. Ana Grace waiting to cross the street when suddenly a man approaches her and makes a threatening move.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Homeless woman charges couple at Hollywood Kinkos

LOS ANGELES - A homeless woman was caught on video chasing a couple through a Kinkos store in Hollywood earlier this week. The interaction happened on Tuesday. The video, provided to FOX 11 by Travis Canby, shows the couple moving around the store, trying to get out of the way of a homeless woman approaching them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Officers Respond to Male Stabbed in El Monte

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a person stabbed around 11:17 p.m. Thursday, June 23, on East Garvey Avenue and North Merced in the city of El Monte. Upon arrival, officers reported one...
EL MONTE, CA
foxla.com

Manhunt for suspect who fired gun inside LA Metro bus in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - The search is on for a person who fired a gun inside a Los Angeles Metro bus in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of North La Brea Avenue and Willoughby Avenue a little before 7:15 p.m. Thursday. LAPD initially reported a person was in custody but released the said person since they were not the one that allegedly pulled the trigger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Man Arrested For Possession Of A Loaded Handgun

WEST HOLLYWOOD— The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) West Hollywood Station deputies arrested a male suspect for being in possession of a loaded handgun, on Wednesday, June 22, LASD West Hollywood Station announced on Twitter. At around 3 a.m., while patrolling the city of West Hollywood, WeHo Station...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
scvnews.com

Man Killed by Metrolink Train Identified by L.A. County Coroner’s Office

A 24-year-old man who was struck and killed by a Metrolink train in Newhall was identified Friday, June 24. The fatality occurred after the man was reportedly struck at approximately 10:33 a.m. near the Newhall Avenue and Railroad Avenue railroad crossings. Metrolink Antelope Valley Line Train Number 212, which was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Beach closures announced in LA, OC counties amid summer storm

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Due to a storm that’s made for potentially unsafe conditions, officials have announced closures for some beaches in Orange and Los Angeles counties. Mother Nature put on quite the show in Southern California as a summer storm produced thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and rain overnight.
ORANGE, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds gather at series of street takeovers overnight in Compton

Despite community outrage and attempts by law enforcement to curb such gatherings, hundreds of spectators and participants flooded Southland streets for yet another series of street takeovers Sunday evening. Dangerous driving stunts, laser pointers and fireworks were amongst the usual antics performed by those in attendance, as they overtook intersections at several locations, including: W. Imperial Highway and S. Western Avenue, Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street and W. Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue in Compton. Footage from the scene of the Compton street takeover shows cars coming dangerously close to onlookers as they performed doughnuts around the intersection, with people hanging...
COMPTON, CA
Saurabh

This is the best Mexican restaurant to eat in in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is diverse in its demography and that can pretty much be seen in its cuisines. Visitors from all over the world come to enjoy Los Angeles County's thriving food culture, as well as its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, and breathtaking landscapes. Mexican food is perhaps the backbone of Los Angeles County's food culture, with a taqueria or taco truck on nearly every corner and freshly produced agua frescas being the summer drink of choice for thirsty Angelenos.
spectrumnews1.com

Prosperity Market features Black farmers in LA County

Los Angeles has the highest number of people experiencing food insecurity in the nation. But a mobile farmers market featuring Black-owned businesses and farmers is helping improve access to food. Prosperity Market’s co-founders talked to “LA Times Today” during one of their monthly pop-up markets. “Prosperity Market...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Funeral to be held Wednesday for LAPD Officer Houston Ryan Tipping

LOS ANGELES - Funeral services are scheduled Wednesday for Los Angeles Police Department Officer Houston Ryan Tipping, who died after suffering a spinal cord injury during a training accident at the agency's Elysian Park academy. Tipping, 32, died May 29. He is survived by his parents, Richard and Shirley; his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Evie M.

Don't ever visit this Yorba Linda Cemetery on June 15th

The Yorba Cemetery in Yorba Linda, CABluesnote on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license. I always enjoyed Yorba Linda. A city with a small town community, smiling faces, just a nice place to live and be. Just outside of Los Angeles, (27 miles to be more exact), Yorba Linda has earned its reputation as "one of the best small cities in America". But did you also know it was haunted?
todaynationnews.com

The monthly rent for a room in Southern California is only 600 yuan. Although the house is fully furnished, it is dumb

Recently, a Southern California resident posted rental information on the Internet. The monthly rent of 600 Yuan sounds quite affordable, but netizens who click through to see it might be in for a surprise. The rental advertisement has also given rise to heated discussions among many netizens, who took the opportunity to complain that as the housing problem becomes more and more serious, renting a house in big cities is more expensive and difficult. It is done.
NBC Los Angeles

Watts Will Be Home to Healing Garden for Survivors of Violent Crime

The U.S. Green Building Council LA has chosen the city of Watts to house its 2022 Legacy Project, which will be a healing garden for survivors of violent crimes. The Reverence Project's Survivor's Healing Garden will serve as a space for community members to find tranquility and nature right in their own neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA

