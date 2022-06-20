ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Man accused of opening fire on home

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago

A Katy, Texas, man was arrested Thursday, four days after witnesses said he opened fire on a home during an argument with his girlfriend.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officer received a shots fired call from the 1000 block of West 10th Street around 2 a.m. June 12.

Officers were told Juan Quintero, 40, got into an argument with his girlfriend and the girlfriend’s brother interceded. During a fistfight between the two men, witnesses said Quintero went to his Ford F-150, got a gun and fired it. They said he then got into his pickup and fired his gun again while he was driving away.

According to the report, officers found several cartridge casings outside the girlfriend’s home and they also found defects in the north wall of her home and in the west wall of a neighbor’s.

In addition, officers discovered some of the bullets had traveled through the walls of the girlfriend’s home, which was occupied by several teenagers, the report stated. Quintero knew the kids were in the home because he’d spent most of the day there, according to the report.

Quintero was booked into the Ector County jail Thursday on suspicion of two counts of deadly conduct/discharging a firearm and four counts of endangering a child intentionally/knowingly/recklessly. He was released Saturday after posting surety bonds totaling $46,000.

ABC Big 2 News

Mom calls 911 after daughter begs for help, man arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his girlfriend and refused to let her call for help. Jose Manuel Martinez, 20, has been charged with assaulting a family member by impeding breath and interfering with a 911 call.  According to an affidavit, on June 18, police were alerted […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mom accused of leaving 4 kids in motel room during shopping trip

Midland, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A mother was arrested last week after police said she left her four children alone in a motel room while she went to Walmart. 34-year-old Korin Heinzman has been charged with child abandonment.  According to an affidavit, on June 20, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the Motel Super […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged with shooting at a home multiple times amid argument

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after police said put children in danger when he fired his gun at a home following a fight earlier this month. Juan Quintero, 40, has been charged with two counts of Deadly Conduct and four counts of Child Endangerment.  According to an affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested, accused of burglarizing vehicles

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after police said he was caught burglarizing vehicles in grocery store parking lots. Edgar Montes, 34, has been charged with two counts of burglary.  According to an arrest affidavit, on June 12, a woman called the Odessa Police Department to report a break-in. She […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for man who stole tips from local server

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on May 30, the man pictured below stole a server book from a local bar that contained $220 in cash and an unknown amount of tips.  Crime Stoppers asked the community for help, […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Murder suspect tells police ‘no one messes with my kids’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she shot and killed her husband last weekend. 37-year-old Stephanie Diane Tuell has been charged with Murder. Now an arrest affidavit has revealed a few new details about the incident.  On June 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to 2502 N […]
ODESSA, TX
