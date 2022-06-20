ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two taken to hospital in 'serious condition' after wreck on Siegen Lane

By Sarah Lawrence
wbrz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to a local...

www.wbrz.com

wbrz.com

Man killed in overnight crash involving dump truck on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE - A man died Wednesday night after he rear-ended a dump truck on an East Baton Rouge highway. Th crash happened around 9 p.m. on Scenic Highway, just north of Thomas Road. According to Louisiana State Police, 45-year-old Lamontache Williams was driving an SUV northbound when he struck the back of the truck.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Juvenile seriously hurt after early-morning shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile victim was rushed to a hospital early Thursday morning after a shooting just off Florida Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. on Windsor Drive just north of Florida Boulevard. Police said the victim arrived at a hospital with serious injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Child seriously hurt after ATV crash in Zachary; two rushed to hospital

ZACHARY - At least two children were hurt in a crash involving an ATV in East Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning. The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on Milldale Road, just west of Reames Road, and involved multiple children. Sources said two were taken to a hospital, one of them in serious condition.
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Man shot 'multiple rounds' at deputies before being hit by returned fire, arrested

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A man shot several times at a group of deputies and damaged sheriff's vehicles before they returned fire and were able to arrest him. The West Feliciana Sheriff's Office received several calls Friday afternoon about a man causing disturbances in his neighborhood. According to Sheriff Brian Spillman, the man's parents called deputies multiple times to have him removed from their home.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
Nationwide Report

45-year-old Lamontache Williams killed after a rear-end collision in East Baton Rouge Parish (Baton Rouge, LA)

45-year-old Lamontache Williams killed after a rear-end collision in East Baton Rouge Parish (Baton Rouge, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 45-year-old Lamontache Williams, of Zachary, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday in East Baton Rouge Parish. The fatal car crash took place on US 61 north of Thomas Road just after 9 p.m. [...]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Juvenile injured in early morning shooting, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an early morning shooting left a juvenile hurt. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Windsor Drive, not far from Florida Boulevard. A juvenile male was reportedly shot, authorities say. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man burned to death inside apartment off Brightside Drive

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters found a person dead while responding to an apartment fire in a neighborhood near Brightside Drive. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 1900 block of S Brightside View Drive around 4 a.m. after a neighbor noticed smoke coming into her apartment and called 911.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Person in critical condition after shooting off N Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - A person was seriously hurt in a shooting on off N Foster Drive early Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon on Madison Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Sources said a male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

19-year-old arrested for deadly gunfire at Perkins Rd. car wash

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot and killed at a busy car wash on Perkins Road early Thursday afternoon. Baton Rouge Police swarmed the Benny's car wash and B-Quik gas station on Perkins Road around 1:20 p.m. in response to the shooting. Richard Eackles Sr., 27, was found dead next to a vehicle at the car vacuums.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

3-year-old shot in Baker, police say

Firefighters responded to a fire at Blue Bayou on Tuesday evening, June 21, according to the St. George Fire Protection District. Here's an update on a program designed to help renters affected by the pandemic make ends meet. Completion date, possible tolls for new Miss. River Bridge discussed at Iberville...
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Fire crews help animal shelter cut padlocked chain from dog's neck

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews raced to the rescue when a local animal shelter brought them a dog that had had a chain around its neck for so long, it was starting to break skin. Companion Animal Alliance brought the dog to the Baton Rouge Fire Department when they noticed the chain, which had been padlocked around the dog's neck, was so tight and had been on for such a long time that it was cutting into the dog's skin.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Missing teen last seen in Morganza

MORGANZA, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Pointe Coupee Fire District 2 are searching for a missing teenager last seen in Morganza. Landon Miller, 16, was last seen on Thursday, June 23, at his home in Pointe Coupee Parish. He is described to be 5-foot-4 and 125 pounds. He has black...
MORGANZA, LA
fox40jackson.com

Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office has identified a female who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Thursday, May 19. According to the coroner’s office, they responded to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on May 19 to investigate the death of a woman who was hit by a vehicle in the 3900 block of Plank Road near the intersection of Mohican Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA

