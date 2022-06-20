Two taken to hospital in 'serious condition' after wreck on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - A woman was injured in a domestic situation that unfolded along the interstate Friday morning. Police were dispatched after reported gunfire on I-10 at Acadian around nine o'clock. A woman was taken to the hospital for injuries related to the incident. Sources said it appeared the woman...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the scene of a deadly fire on Wednesday, June 22. A body was found inside an apartment on S Brightside View Dr. On Friday morning, the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that James Hill Jr.,...
BATON ROUGE - A man died Wednesday night after he rear-ended a dump truck on an East Baton Rouge highway. Th crash happened around 9 p.m. on Scenic Highway, just north of Thomas Road. According to Louisiana State Police, 45-year-old Lamontache Williams was driving an SUV northbound when he struck the back of the truck.
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile victim was rushed to a hospital early Thursday morning after a shooting just off Florida Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. on Windsor Drive just north of Florida Boulevard. Police said the victim arrived at a hospital with serious injuries.
ZACHARY - At least two children were hurt in a crash involving an ATV in East Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning. The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on Milldale Road, just west of Reames Road, and involved multiple children. Sources said two were taken to a hospital, one of them in serious condition.
ST. FRANCISVILLE - A man shot several times at a group of deputies and damaged sheriff's vehicles before they returned fire and were able to arrest him. The West Feliciana Sheriff's Office received several calls Friday afternoon about a man causing disturbances in his neighborhood. According to Sheriff Brian Spillman, the man's parents called deputies multiple times to have him removed from their home.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an early morning shooting left a juvenile hurt. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Windsor Drive, not far from Florida Boulevard. A juvenile male was reportedly shot, authorities say. The...
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters found a person dead while responding to an apartment fire in a neighborhood near Brightside Drive. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 1900 block of S Brightside View Drive around 4 a.m. after a neighbor noticed smoke coming into her apartment and called 911.
Police said Friday they believe a shootout behind a Baton Rouge car wash this week occurred after two men, and possibly a third, were involved in an altercation somewhere else and met again at the Perkins Road business. Kamayrion Glasper, 19, of Louisiana Street was accused of killing Richard Eackels...
BATON ROUGE - A person was seriously hurt in a shooting on off N Foster Drive early Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon on Madison Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Sources said a male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No...
LOCKPORT - A woman from Walker was killed in a crash in Lockport Wednesday morning. According to State Police, 29-year-old Kristen Taylor of Walker was driving along LA-308 in Lockport around 7 a.m. when her car went off the road during a curve and ran into a pole. Troopers said...
BATON ROUGE - A person was shot and killed at a busy car wash on Perkins Road early Thursday afternoon. Baton Rouge Police swarmed the Benny's car wash and B-Quik gas station on Perkins Road around 1:20 p.m. in response to the shooting. Richard Eackles Sr., 27, was found dead next to a vehicle at the car vacuums.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An unattended pot on the stove was the cause of a house fire overnight, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The BRFD responded to the fire just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 in the 9300 block of Southmoor Dr., near Goodwood Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana man is accused of fatally shooting another man on Thursday at a Baton Rouge car wash, authorities said. Kamayrion Glasper, 19, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, WAFB-TV reported. Glasper is accused of shooting Richard...
BATON ROUGE - Fire crews raced to the rescue when a local animal shelter brought them a dog that had had a chain around its neck for so long, it was starting to break skin. Companion Animal Alliance brought the dog to the Baton Rouge Fire Department when they noticed the chain, which had been padlocked around the dog's neck, was so tight and had been on for such a long time that it was cutting into the dog's skin.
MORGANZA, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Pointe Coupee Fire District 2 are searching for a missing teenager last seen in Morganza. Landon Miller, 16, was last seen on Thursday, June 23, at his home in Pointe Coupee Parish. He is described to be 5-foot-4 and 125 pounds. He has black...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office has identified a female who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Thursday, May 19. According to the coroner’s office, they responded to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on May 19 to investigate the death of a woman who was hit by a vehicle in the 3900 block of Plank Road near the intersection of Mohican Street.
