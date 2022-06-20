ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

State Police names new second-in-command in wake of embattled trooper's exit

By Jeremy Krail
wbrz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police has named a new chief of staff just days after a longtime, high-ranking trooper retired under a cloud of controversy. State Police announced Monday that Lt. Col....

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 1

Related
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge Catholic Bishop releases statement on Roe ruling

BATON ROUGE - The Bishop of the Baton Rouge Catholic church has released a statement regarding the Roe ruling allowing Louisiana to ban abortion. Today the Supreme Court has decided that access to abortion is not a constitutionally protected right. This will thankfully provide a renewed defense for the right to life of the unborn who have been defenseless for half a century due to the court’s previous Roe v. Wade ruling.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Still no sign of imported infant formula in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE - Operation Fly Formula is still ongoing through the formula shortage as Abbott's formula plant in Michigan remains closed due to weather issues. Jen Nicklas, Director of Nutrition Services with the Louisiana Department of Health, says domestic formula product is slowly coming back as WIC redemption numbers are going up.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Roe v. Wade overturned: What does it mean for Louisiana?

BATON ROUGE - With Roe v. Wade overruled, a Louisiana trigger law installing aggressive abortion restrictions will now take hold, banning the procedure within the state. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision on Friday after weeks of speculation precipitated by a leaked draft of the new ruling. The move ends decades of federal protections for abortions and allows states to write up their own legislation regulating the procedure.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Shell donates $27.5 million to LSU for energy institute

BATON ROUGE – Shell has donated $27.5 million to LSU to establish the Institute for Energy and help pay for construction of the Our Lady of the Lake Interdisciplinary Science Building. The donation is the largest from a for-profit company in the university’s history. Twenty-five-million dollars will go...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Top La. football recruit Arch Manning commits to University of Texas

NEW ORLEANS - Arch Manning, a member of the famous football family and highly recruited Louisiana athlete, has committed to playing ball at the University of Texas. Manning, who plays football at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, announced his decision Thursday. Committed to the University of Texas. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/jHYbjBaF5K.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Wednesday PM Forecast: highs move closer to century mark

On Thursday, a HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area (except St. Mary Parish) from 10am to 7pm. Expect the feels-like temperatures to range from 108 to 112 degrees during the hottest part of the day. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy