U.S. startups received VC funding of around $75 billion in Q1 and about $50 billion so far in Q2, despite investors pulling back and valuations decreasing as the markets trend downward. But as funding in the wider private market plummets, Black founders are seeing an even sharper decline: They received $1.2 billion in Q1 and only $324 million thus far in Q2, which was raised by only a handful of companies. If this trend continues, we’ll have taken a step backward from the record-breaking funding that Black founders saw last year.

ECONOMY ・ 5 HOURS AGO