Pierce County, WI

Man injured in ATV rollover crash in Pierce County

Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

ELLSWORTH — A 53-year-old Beldenville man was injured Saturday when the all-terrain vehicle he was operating overturned in Pierce County.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the intersection of 670th Street and 610th Avenue in the town of Ellsworth, according to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies determined that the ATV rolled over when Conley failed to negotiate a turn onto 670th Street.

Conley was taken by helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries, the release indicated.

