Looking ahead to the Chester Theatre 2022 season

(Mass Appeal) – Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra celebrates the music and lyrics of Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim. You may recognize some of his work such as “Sweeney Todd,” “A Little Night Music,” and more. Joining us on Mass Appeal to talk about the celebration is Tim Stella, the Music Director and Conductor, along with Broadway star Hugh Panaro.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Springfield, a celebration and discussion of the importance of the landmark equality legislation continued with an event at Symphony Hall. The Basketball Hall of Fame and the Springfield Public Forum hosted an all-star panel Tuesday evening. The public fireside chat began Tuesday evening at 7. There were two panels.
(Mass Appeal) – Making and flying paper planes is always fun for kids. Did you know that there are aviation lessons learned with paper airplanes? Dr. T, Science Educator from the Springfield Museums, explains.
(Mass Appeal) – It is summertime and most likely, without a doubt, you will be exposed to an open body of water at some point during the next couple of months. What you don’t want to be is a statistic of a death by drowning. CEO of the YMCA of Greater Westfield, Andrea Allard, talks about swimming safety.
(Mass Appeal) – June is World Elder Abuse Awareness Month so we wanted to address a number of myths and facts about this crucial issue of wellbeing of our older family members and neighbors. Tracey Messina, Executive Director of Southwick Village, joins us now for this discussion.
(Mass Appeal) – Gout is a painful form of arthritis. It occurs when your body has extra uric acid which creates sharp crystals that may form in the big toe or other joints, causing episodes of swelling and pain called gout attacks. It can come on quickly with no warnings. However, there are treatments. Jonathan Evans from The Herbarium in Chicopee is here to tell us about some all natural ways to treat and prevent gout.
(Mass Appeal) – A study came out in early May that said Massachusetts was the third best state in the country where the lives of senior citizens has improved the most over the past decade. James Fuccione, Senior Director of the Massachusetts Healthy Aging Collaborative, joins me now to talk about aging here in the Bay State.
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker Administration announced $2 million in funding for Workforce Success Grants to help people get specialized workforce training. Two western Massachusetts institutions will benefit., Holyoke Community College and the Berkshire County Regional Employment Board will receive $500,000 each to train and place Patient Care Technicians and Certified Nursing Assistants at local healthcare institutions.
