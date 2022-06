Everwin Pneumatic announced Sunday that Daniel Burgjohann had been named the general manager of Everwin North America as of May. Burgjohann will be responsible for the strategic management of the company's operations in North America. He brings over 20 years of accomplished sales and marketing leadership, and a background across channel management, product development, finance, sourcing and engineering. In addition to his highly analytic approach and solution strategies, Burgjohann has proven ability in developing and managing diverse and remote teams.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO