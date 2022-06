A Mississippi man faces two murder charges in connection to the death of a woman in Carbondale in May. Carbondale Police say 42-year old Jamar Boyd of Hollandale, Mississippi was arrested and is currently being held in Mississippi. He faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Ashley Curtis, who was reported missing May 3rd and found dead May 9th at a home in Carbondale.

