Illinois comptroller Susana Mendoza weighed in on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, calling the ruling one of seismic proportions. "The thought that women today will have less rights and autonomy over their own bodies than their own grandmothers did is something that should give us pause, and concern. So look, at the end of the day this is a vital healthcare procedure that is necessary, that is a difficult one for may women to have to have access to, but it's still a necessary procedure that will continue," she said.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO