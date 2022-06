LARGO, Fla. — It's been six months since the new agency in charge of the child welfare system in Pinellas and Pasco counties has taken over. The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) named Family Support Services (FSS) the lead agency in November following a criminal investigation looking into Eckerd Connects, the former long-time lead agency in the Tampa Bay area whose contract was terminated with DCF at the end of 2021.

