FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The driver of an asphalt truck was injured after the truck rolled over twice Wednesday morning. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says just after 5 a.m., 24-year-old Ian Hirschy, from Berne, was driving a loaded asphalt truck west in the 4600 block of County Road 56. The truck ran off the road and re-entered the road on an uneven surface, causing the truck to roll over twice before stopping upright in a field. The truck was loaded with about 15,000 pounds of material, the sheriff says.

DEKALB COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO