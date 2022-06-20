Winfred Ray Hamm

KEOKEE, VA - Judy Lee Trammell, 80, of Keokee, Virginia passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Lee County, Virginia the daughter of the late Clarence Morris and Lula Marie (Snodgrass) Morris. Judy was the second of eight children. She was raised and spent half her life in Keokee, VA. After graduation, she built a wonderful family home with her husband, Paul E. Trammell. Judy was a loving wife, mother, sister, and devoted friend. One of her greatest passions was cooking. She loved hosting large family dinners and created a treasured cookbook of family favorites. Judy was Queen of her Red Hat group and loved going on outings and spending time with them. Judy was a strong partner for Paul and the many civic organizations he participated in both local, regional & national. She was very active in the lives of her children, and grandchildren, and will be deeply missed. Her legacy will live on for generations to come.

KEOKEE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO