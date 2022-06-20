ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeburn, VA

Winfred Ray Hamm

Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEBURN, VA - Winfred Ray Hamm, 66, passed away on June 19th, 2022 at his home in Coeburn, Virginia, with his family by his side and was finally reunited with his beloved daughter, Sherry, in Heaven. Winfred was born in Coeburn, Virginia on August 25th, 1955, to Albert and...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Vina Evelyn Short Sands

"Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God." COEBURN, VA - Vina Evelyn Short Sands, 97 years young of Wise, Virginia, blessed by God, resigned her soul to her Creator on Sunday, June 19,2022 after several months battle with illness at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, VA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Frank B. Sands, her wonderful parents, Henry C. and Laura Riddle Short, two brothers Forrester Short and Vernon Short, three sisters Maudie Lee Short, Florence Yeary, and Lena Lawson. She was a member of Mary's Chapel Church, a teacher of the Ladies' Sunday School Class for approximately 28 years, a Vacation Bible School teacher for 30 years, and leader of the Ladies' Wednesday Night Class and Prayer group for many years. She loved her church family and friends dearly.
WISE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Joyce Ann Quales

GATE CITY, VA - Joyce Ann Quales, 78, of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Judy Lee Trammell

KEOKEE, VA - Judy Lee Trammell, 80, of Keokee, Virginia passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Lee County, Virginia the daughter of the late Clarence Morris and Lula Marie (Snodgrass) Morris. Judy was the second of eight children. She was raised and spent half her life in Keokee, VA. After graduation, she built a wonderful family home with her husband, Paul E. Trammell. Judy was a loving wife, mother, sister, and devoted friend. One of her greatest passions was cooking. She loved hosting large family dinners and created a treasured cookbook of family favorites. Judy was Queen of her Red Hat group and loved going on outings and spending time with them. Judy was a strong partner for Paul and the many civic organizations he participated in both local, regional & national. She was very active in the lives of her children, and grandchildren, and will be deeply missed. Her legacy will live on for generations to come.
KEOKEE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Edward “Darryl” Davidson

KINGSPORT - Edward “Darryl” Davidson, 62, of the Arcadia Community of Kingsport passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. The family will receive friends at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill, Tennessee, on Saturday, June 25,...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Coeburn, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Mrs. Jean Casteel Wallen

KINGSPORT - Mrs. Jean Casteel Wallen, 87, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 23, 2022 after an extended period of declining health. Jean was born in Scott County, VA on February 22, 1935. After graduating from Rye Cove High School and Abingdon’s Johnston Memorial Hospital nursing program, Jean moved to Kingsport to join Holston Valley Community Hospital as a registered nurse, where she met and married Delmer H. Wallen in 1956. Jean held multiple nursing roles over her life of service, including school nurse at both James Madison Elementary School and John Sevier Junior High School and home health and floor nurse with Holston Valley Community Hospital.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Terry E. Thompson

KINGSPORT - Terry E. Thompson, 64, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donnie (Don) Eugene Cookenour

KINGSPORT - Donnie (Don) Eugene Cookenour, 85, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully at his home on June 22, 2022. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Chaplain Kenny Adkins officiating. The burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park at 3:00 pm.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shirley E. Moore

KINGSPORT - Shirley E. Moore, 86, of Kingsport entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. To view survivors and arrangements please visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home is serving the Moore family.
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Football Games
Kingsport Times-News

Anthony (Tony) Glavan

KINGSPORT - Anthony (Tony) Glavan died on June 23, 2022, at his residence, in Kingsport, in the company of his family after a presumed catastrophic stroke. He was 91. He is survived by his daughter, Joni Sago (Brett); and two grandchildren, Anna and Mark of Kingsport, Tennessee; and is also survived by a hilarious sister, Marilyn Smith of Biwabik, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved and cherished.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mary R. Lyons

BLOOMINGDALE - Mary R. Lyons of the Bloomingdale community passed at home on Monday June 20, 2022. She was born on July 12, 1936, in Jasper VA, to Allen W. and Roxie A. Buell Queen and grew up in Clintwood VA where she attended Clintwood High School. She married James...
BLOOMINGDALE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carol Jean Dibble Anderson

SURGOINSVILLE - Carol Jean Dibble Anderson passed away and left this current life and called to her permanent home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 23, 2022. Carol was born June 23, 1940 to the late Russell and Elsa Dibble in Buffalo, New York. Donnie and Carol Anderson were married July 20, 1968 at Grace Baptist Church, Surgoinsville, Tennessee. During her life, she loved being involved in Public and Christian Education as well as very involved in church activities with youth, kids, ladies' work, and mission work.
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James Odell Elam

POUND, VA -- James Odell Elam, 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home of Weber City, VA.
WEBER CITY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Randall Dewell Davis

CHURCH HILL – Randall Dewell Davis, 67, passed away on his and Deena’s wedding anniversary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, with his loving family by his side. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Ross Campground with Dr. Amos Lockhart officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:00 to go in procession.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Orge Patton Phillips

Orge Patton Phillips, 79, of Old Blairs Gap Road, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 17, 2022. He served in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserve, where he fought in Desert Storm. Orge retired from the Army with a rank of Sargant E-6. He worked at AFG, Hawkins County, where he retired after 30 plus years. Orge had attended Walkers Fork Baptist Church, where he accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his savior.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Betty Iverson remembered

KINGSPORT — Betty Iverson will be remembered in Kingsport as a founder and former director of Girls Inc. and her longtime service to the First Baptist Church of Kingsport, among a multitude of her activities in the Model City. Iverson died on Sunday at Preston Place after declining health....
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Thomas Matthew Shipley

PSALM 103:1 Bless the LORD, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name. Thomas Matthew Shipley was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He left this life after a lengthy illness on June 19, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN at the age of 37.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hugh A. Coffman

KINGSPORT - Hugh A. Coffman, 83, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2022 after an extended illness. Hugh was born on July 14, 1938, in Kingsport, TN. He graduated from Holston Institute and received a B.S. degree from East Tennessee State University. Hugh began a teaching career with Kingsport City Schools at John Sevier Junior High. After marrying the love of his life, Jo Ann Coffman, he began a 40-year career as a claims adjuster with State Farm Insurance.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Damon Coy Hayes Sr.

Damon Coy Hayes Sr., 66, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was born in Bristol, Tennessee and resided in Blountville, Tennessee with his wife of 46 years, Neva Jean. Damon enjoyed spending his time outdoors, especially at the lake and cabin. He enjoyed several hobbies such as hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles. He was blessed with a large family who loved him dearly and will miss him each and every day.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Howard W. “Buck” Vaughn

MOUNT CARMEL - Howard W. “Buck” Vaughn, 80, of Mount Carmel, TN went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. A...
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Newman Iverson

KINGSPORT - Betty Newman Iverson, 87, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Asbury Place, Kingsport, following several years of declining health. Mrs. Iverson was born November 21, 1934, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Orville Earl and Elaine Nighbert Newman. She was preceded in death by her husband of 18 years, J. Robert Iverson, her brother James L. Newman and her stepson, J. Robert Iverson, Jr.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy