The NYPD is searching for multiple suspects involved in a string of burglaries on Staten Island, including the theft of a Rolls-Royce convertible in the middle of the night. During the June 12 incident, the suspects threw a rock through the window of a home in Staten Island's Lighthouse neighborhood and stole car keys before fleeing in the 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn sedan.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO