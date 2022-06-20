Breaking: Arkansas-side police respond to shootings at MLK and Laurel streets

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection to a mass shooting that left three dead. Maryland police identified the suspect as West Virginia resident Joe Louis Esquivel, who was arrested shortly after he allegedly opened fire in his workplace. CBS News reports the shooting took place Thursday afternoon, when Esquivel had completed his shift at Columbia Machine Inc., a concrete product factory located in Smithsburg. Police say the man then retrieved a handgun from his vehicle, returned to the warehouse, and began shooting inside the break room. The victims have been identified as Mark Frey, 50; Charles Minnick Jr., 31; and Joshua Wallace, 30.
