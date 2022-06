Someone broke into a car, stole some items including credit cards and went on an illegal spending spree and Crime Stoppers wants to know who. The incident began at Knights Action Park on June 11th when the victim discovered the car burglary and then began receiving messages their credit cards were being used in multiple places including Hy-Vee where officers were able to obtain photos and video.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO