What Dog Lovers Should Know About The Recent Freshpet Recall

As you may have heard, the vegan meal-delivery service Daily Harvest issued a voluntary recall of its French Lentil and Leek Crumbles this week after several customers alleged on Reddit, TikTok, and other social media platforms that the garnish gave them serious gastrointestinal reactions that, for some, resulted in hospitalization. In a June 22 statement, the company claims to have taken "immediate steps" to address customer complaints, including "reaching out to every person" who received the crumbles and "instructing them to dispose of the product and not eat it." The company has launched an investigation with the FDA to track down the root of the problem, which Delish posits could be linked to high levels of the carb-binding protein lectin, which is found in raw or improperly prepared lentils.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO