ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

What Dog Lovers Should Know About The Recent Freshpet Recall

By Margaret McCormick
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No one really wants to think about food contamination, but when we think about salmonella, we usually think about humans. Salmonella is a bacteria that resides in the intestinal tract of animals, including poultry and farm animals, and salmonella infection occurs most frequently as a result of eating contaminated food or...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
The US Sun

Gabby Petito’s chilling ‘final screams and gasps of pain’ revealed by Brian Laundrie in his notebook confession

GABBY Petito's final moments according to Brian Laundrie's chilling notebook confession saw the vlogger "gasping in pain". Laundrie's journal was recovered by the FBI from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20, 2021, along with his skeletal remains. According to a photograph from the journal, Laundrie claimed that Gabby...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

How Daily Harvest Fumbled Its Recall Response

As you may have heard, the vegan meal-delivery service Daily Harvest issued a voluntary recall of its French Lentil and Leek Crumbles this week after several customers alleged on Reddit, TikTok, and other social media platforms that the garnish gave them serious gastrointestinal reactions that, for some, resulted in hospitalization. In a June 22 statement, the company claims to have taken "immediate steps" to address customer complaints, including "reaching out to every person" who received the crumbles and "instructing them to dispose of the product and not eat it." The company has launched an investigation with the FDA to track down the root of the problem, which Delish posits could be linked to high levels of the carb-binding protein lectin, which is found in raw or improperly prepared lentils.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Rhode Island State
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason Kraft Macaroni And Cheese Changed Its Name

Like most enormous brands, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese has seen its fair share of scandals and controversies over the years. For example, what was supposed to be a whimsical campaign that encouraged people to "send noods" to friends and family went horribly awry when outraged customers accused Kraft of "sexualizing mac and cheese." For the record, the company only meant for people to send boxes of their noodles, not actual photos of people, Marketing Dive reports. Still, some customers found the campaign controversial and in poor taste for a supposedly family-friendly company, hence the uproar.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

How To Take The BLT Combination Beyond The Sandwich

There's no way to go wrong with a BLT sandwich. The combination of two slices of freshly toasted bread — sourdough, Italian loaf, or multi-grain — spread with classic mayo, crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and the crunchiest bacon possible makes this a great meal. Most have it as lunch or dinner, and with some scrambled eggs inside, you can call it breakfast. The flavor, easy preparation, few ingredients, and versatility, make it one of the most incredible sandwiches of all time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Seeds That Are Sprouting A New Alternative Milk Trend

Walk into the dairy section of your local grocery store and you'll find it's no longer filled with traditional choices. Next to familiar milk options, like whole and skim, is a fleet of alternative milks made from plants, like oat or hemp milk, and a variety of nuts. Alternative milks weren't always so common. Just a few years ago, the average consumer would have been dependent on either soy or rice milk made for lactose-intolerant individuals, per The Guardian.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Salmonella#Bacteria#Mayo Clinic#Freshpet Inc#Freshpet Select
Mashed

The McDonald's Employee Singing Competition You Never Knew Existed

Imagine walking into your local McDonald's and heading up to the counter. You place your usual order and, right before you take out your wallet, the girl behind the counter suddenly sings your order back to you. Then, the fry-cook behind her starts to sing your order back to her. The guy mopping the bathroom floors suddenly joins in with a high falsetto, while the employee working the drive-thru launches into a soulful baritone. And as the whole restaurant joins in an impromptu chorus, you realize that you still haven't gotten your order.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Limited-Edition Whopper That's Bringing The Heat

Burger King sells many items, but it is probably best known for its classic Whopper, which launched in 1957 to great acclaim, per the National Franchisee Association. This beefy concoction is still beloved today for its flame-grilled patty on a sesame seed bun topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, ketchup, and sliced onion. Through the years the Whopper has seen plenty of incarnations, including the California Whopper, which was topped with bacon, melted Swiss cheese, and guacamole. Then, there was the Impossible Whopper, which features a plant-based patty that proved so popular, it became a permanent staple. But perhaps the weirdest of them all was the A1 Halloween Whopper, which the National Franchise Association says was designed to mark the holiday with its unique, unignorable black-colored buns.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

'BBQ USA:' Release Date, Host, And More - What We Know So Far

Joining a slate of new Food Network shows scheduled to debut in the next few months is "BBQ USA," which will spotlight barbecue competitions across the country, Realscreen reports. If the summer months haven't already whetted viewers' appetites for some pulled pork and smoked brisket, it looks like the show is sure to accomplish that mission with an inside look at America's many celebrated and time-honored regional variations of barbecue.
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

How Celeb Chefs Are Weighing In On The Roe V. Wade Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 6-3 vote on Friday, reversing the constitutional right to abortion in roughly 15 states almost half a century after the protection was enacted, The New York Times reports. The divisive ruling has been hanging in the air since early May when Politico leaked a draft opinion that outlined the law's reversal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Pets
Mashed

What It Means If You Find An Egg Inside Another Egg, According To Reddit

Chickens are fascinating creatures. One minute they're adorable little puffballs who chirp when you hold them, and the next they're two-legged giants lumbering and squawking at the crack of dawn. But America loves them — and not just fried chicken. Interest in backyard chickens, or those raised in a urban or suburban space, has remained high since increasing during the pandemic (via AARP). Since grocery prices don't seem to be decreasing anytime soon, these feathery pets are a good source of eggs, meat, or plain old companionship.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Why A Stormy Day At Chick-Fil-A Caused A Downpour Of Laughter

Last week, a series of severe thunderstorms across the midlands region of South Carolina left many parts of the state subject to extreme conditions, including heavy rain, hail, and flooding. For many people, this kind of weather would warrant enough reason to hunker down at home until it passed. But comments on a TikTok shared by user @random._.person222 suggest that employees at a Chick-fil-A may have been within striking distance of nature's fury. While we can't confirm a location, when asked by a commenter whether this took place "near [Columbia, South Carolina]," the TikToker responded, "Omg kinda close but it seems the whole USA had a huge storm yesterday!!"
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Grocery Store Cold Brew Coffees, Ranked Worst To Best

Nothing is more refreshing as the weather gets warmer than an icy cold brew coffee enjoyed in the morning. With iced beverages, specifically iced coffee, we recognize a big issue, however, as you may face a watered-down drink that tastes more like water than coffee. Cold brew saves the day...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Should Gardeners Really Try TikTok's Banana Peel Water Hack?

If you have an issue, there's a TikTok user ready with an answer. For those of us without a green thumb, keeping our plants alive can be a Herculean task. Bringing a new plant home with all the hopes of it growing and staying healthy, only to have the precious flora wither away, is sadly an all-too-familiar situation for the amateur gardener. So when we hear of an easy hack for giving our plants a nutritional boost, it sounds too good to be true.
GARDENING
Mashed

Ranking Pringles Flavors From Worst To Best

Chips are the king of salty snacks. There are endless varieties and flavors to satisfy whatever craving hits. You can get chips that taste like other dishes, whether it be pizza or fried chicken, or even dessert chips covered in chocolate and other toppings. Lay's may be one of the biggest names in chips these days, but no other brand of canned chips can compete with Pringles.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Time Popeyes Nearly Went Bankrupt

Popeyes is one of the world's most successful fast food restaurant chains. Per ScrapeHero, there are 2,822 Popeyes locations around the globe. While that pales in comparison to some of the competition, like Kentucky Fried Chicken's over 25,000 locations, Popeyes is still a titan in the fast food chicken field.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Whiskey Flavor You Never Saw Coming

Back when Mark Twain famously declared, "Too much of anything is bad, but too much good whiskey is barely enough" the world had far fewer flavors to choose from than they do today when it comes to drinking whiskey, The Bourbon Review. Even since the more recent 1980s era, when Canada created that cinnamon whisky that seems to be such a hit with college-aged drinkers, there has been an overwhelming influx of flavor options. A look at Drizly's top-selling flavored whiskeys in recent years reveals which of those flavors made it to their best-selling lists.
DRINKS
Mashed

Why Is Everyone Saddling Up To Cowboy Caviar This Summer?

Caviar — isn't that the thing that's actually really expensive fish eggs? So now it's gotten popular on TikTok? Now it makes sense! Only that doesn't quite explain it — what's the cowboy got to do with caviar? Actually, Cowboy Caviar isn't caviar at all. It's just a nickname for a corn and bean salad-salsa that's been popular in the South for many years.
RECIPES
Mashed

Mashed

136K+
Followers
34K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy