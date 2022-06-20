Where is Wisconsin in study of largest college football fan bases?

Unsurprisingly, the Badgers had the largest fanbase in the Big Ten West division. These top 16 fanbases also made up 50% of the entire fan base in the sport.
Here is a look at the rankings of the largest fanbases in college football:
16
Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)
Total Number of Estimated Fans
3.27 million
15
Auburn Tigers (SEC)
Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) drops back to pass against the Auburn Tigers in the second half at Kyle Field. Texas A&M Aggies won 20 to 3. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Four-star edge rusher Tomarrion Parker has committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions over Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio State. Tomarrion Parker plays high school football for Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama. Parker is on the same high school team as five-star Georgia commit AJ Harris. Phenix City,...
With three weeks to go before his franchise tag becomes official for the duration of the upcoming season, Dalton Schultz does not seem to be any closer to getting a long-term contract extension from the Cowboys. And the stalemate could last a very long time. The tight end from Stanford,...
After flying under the radar in recruiting, all eyes are on Texas for the 2023 class. The Longhorns’ top five 2022 recruiting class went largely unnoticed nationally. Additionally, Steve Sarkisian hauled in Quinn Ewers and many other impact players from the transfer portal. In large part, the incredible 2022 haul was overshadowed by Texas A&M’s historic class.
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson was acquired through the supplemental draft in 2019. He has been great. However, the Cardinals will not have the opportunity to find another gem in the supplemental draft this year. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league informed the 32 teams that there will...
Going into the 2022 football season, Nittany Lions Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Penn State roster.
Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for James Franklin this season.
The next player is Dani Dennis-Sutton, one of Penn State’s highly coveted recruits coming out of Maryland.
It is fairly likely Sutton sees the field early next season, as Penn State’s defensive line might have depth, but Sutton’s talent could likely get him to see the field at...
The 2022 NBA draft has come and gone, but the draft cycle continues a bit longer as several undrafted free agents find their new homes. While the following prospects didn’t get to hear their name called by the commissioner or deputy commissioner on Thursday night, they can find solace in the fact that their path to the pros is far from over. It’s not unheard of for an undrafted free agent to carve out a role for themselves in the NBA.
The 2022 NBA draft came and went on Thursday evening, and while the Oregon Ducks did not have any players selected it was still a busy day for the Pac-12 conference.
Tommy Lloyd’s Arizona Wildcats had three players selected within the first 33 picks of the draft, while UCLA, USC, and Colorado each had a player find a new home as well.
The Pac-12 wasn’t the only west coast conference with representatives at the draft, with three players (Chet Holmgren, Andrew Nembhard, and Jalen Williams) out of the WCC and one more (David Roddy) from the Mountain West.
While it wasn’t the most...
UPDATE: Kessler’s pick was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. While his teammate Jabari Smith may have been drafted in the top three of Thursday’s NBA draft, center Walker Kessler wasn’t going to slip out of the first round. Kessler was selected with the 22nd overall pick in...
Cornerback is a position that is heavily stocked on NFL rosters. As the passing game becomes more of a focal point in the pro game, so do the defenders in the secondary. The Houston Texans have a dominant No. 1 — at least in potential — in Derek Stingley. The former LSU cornerback could use a partner on the other side in 2023.
The son of a former Husker all-American announced his commitment on Friday night. Elkhorn South edge rusher Maverick Noonan made his commitment to the Cornhuskers on social media. His father, Danny Noonan, played for Nebraska from 1983-1986 and was a consensus all-American following the ’86 season as an offensive tackle. He would then be selected in the first round of the 1987 draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
The 3-star recruit is the fifth in-state commitment and the tenth commitment overall to the Huskers 2023 recruiting class. Noonan had taken a trip to Palo Alto and Stanford University as late as last weekend. He had also received offers from Iowa, Iowa State, and Michigan State during his recruiting period.
COMMITTED TO NEBRASKA‼️☠️🌽☠️ @julieanoonan @DannyNoonan95 pic.twitter.com/5NNujqWJV3
— Maverick Noonan (@MaverickNoonan) June 24, 2022
For the first time in seven years, a Wisconsin Badger heard their name called in the NBA draft. On Thursday evening, Johnny Davis became the 12th Wisconsin Badger in history to be drafted in the first round of the NBA draft. The Washington Wizards selected the La Crosse native with...
Few things draw more excitement during the early part of the college basketball season than the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Every team from one power conference matches up against one from the other. Whether the opponent is good or bad, it also is nice for these teams to see how well they do against a similar level of competition. It definitely is one of the major tuneups for when the conference schedule begins.
Tight End U is getting another pass catcher as four-star high school junior-to-be Jack Larsen of Charlotte Catholic in Charlotte, North Carolina announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Friday. Larsen, who is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, chose Notre Dame over a list of finalists that consisted...
First reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, the Iowa men’s basketball team will host Georgia Tech on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Hawkeyes have won seven of their past nine Challenge games, including their last four.
After last season’s thrilling 75-74 road triumph at Virginia, Iowa now owns a 9-12 overall mark in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Former Hawkeye guard Joe Toussaint banked home the game-winner with eight seconds remaining to propel Iowa past the Cavaliers that night inside John Paul Jones Arena.
Jordan Bohannon knocked down 6-of-9 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Keegan Murray added...
The month of June has been one of the busiest since the Billy Napier era began at the University of Florida. Elite prospects roamed the halls each weekend on official visits, and there’s still one more group to get through before the dead period begins on Monday, June 27.
UNC football wideout Josh Downs is coming into the 2022 season as one of the top wide receivers in the country following a breakout season last year.
He has received multiple preseason All-American honors this offseason and was tabbed a Third-Team All-American again this week by Phil Steele.
Preseason All-American according to @philsteele042 💪🏾#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/9igOhoIKAZ
— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) June 17, 2022
In 2021, he was one of the most dynamic receivers in college collecting 101 receptions for 1,335 yards — both UNC program records for a single season. He led the ACC and ranked fifth nationally in receptions and was second in the league and 11th nationally in receiving yards.
Downs had 11 games with at least eight receptions and also had five 100+ yards receiving games. He had seven straight games to start the season with at least one touchdown.
Downs has been projected to be a first or second-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in early mock drafts.
Following the 2022 NBA draft, it was a free for all in terms of undrafted free agents to go after. The Oklahoma City Thunder partook in the undrafted free agency game and added a few players that were announced following the draft. The Thunder added four rookies in the draft...
Pro Football Focus annually takes a forecasted look at every NFL team’s salary cap during the offseason. The football analytics outlet will rank teams head-to-head in terms of how their salary cap could look over the next three years. While the Buffalo Bills have spent pretty big, they have...
With Johnny Davis becoming the latest Badger to be selected in the NBA draft, let’s take a look back at the history of Wisconsin basketball draft choices. On Thursday evening, the La Crosse native became the first Badger selected since 2015 when Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker ended up being first-round picks.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news on Thursday morning:. To the surprise of many, Pickett was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Viewed by many analysts as one of the “pro-ready” options in the draft, Pickett’s impressive final season saw him finish as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, and lead Pittsburgh to an ACC Championship.
