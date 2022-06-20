ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Where is Wisconsin in study of largest college football fan bases?

By Asher Low
 4 days ago
The claim of best fanbase gets thrown around often, but which fanbases truly move the needle for the networks?

Strategy analyst Tony Altimore combined multiple studies to figure out just how big college football fanbases are. Wisconsin made the cut among the top 16 FBS fanbases in the country. Among Big Ten teams, Wisconsin came in as the fourth-largest fanbase in the conference.

Unsurprisingly, the Badgers had the largest fanbase in the Big Ten West division. These top 16 fanbases also made up 50% of the entire fan base in the sport.

Here is a look at the rankings of the largest fanbases in college football:

16

Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V2v3Z_0gGUs8mI00
Sep 22, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The 102,455 sign which is the seating capacity in Neyland Stadium and the Power T logo on the south entrance at Neyland Stadium at a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.27 million

15

Auburn Tigers (SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qBLD_0gGUs8mI00

Nov 6, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) drops back to pass against the Auburn Tigers in the second half at Kyle Field. Texas A&M Aggies won 20 to 3. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.27 million

14

Syracuse Orange (ACC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QmUWN_0gGUs8mI00
Nov 27, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs through a hole in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.45 million

13

Texas A&M (SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rd1U_0gGUs8mI00
Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) is congratulated by teammates on his touchback in the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.87 million

12

Georgia Bulldogs (SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AOXNc_0gGUs8mI00
Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) runs in a 13 yard touchdown against Baylor Bears safety JT Woods (22) at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

3.99 million

11

LSU Tigers (SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PAH3A_0gGUs8mI00
LSU football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him on March 24.

Total Number of Estimated Fans

4.02 million

10

USC Trojans (Pac-12)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thIeR_0gGUs8mI00
Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

9

Wisconsin Badgers (Big Ten)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WEyu1_0gGUs8mI00
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst celebrates his team’s victory over Miami in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Dec. 30, 2017. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Total Number of Estimated Fans

4.57 million

8

Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fA2EQ_0gGUs8mI00
Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches the Crimson Tide warm up before playing New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

5.34 million

7

Oregon Ducks (Pac-12)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2J5K_0gGUs8mI00
The Oregon Ducks mascot stand behind the endzone during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Ducks won 35-28. Oregon Ducks At Ohio State Buckeyes Football

6

Florida Gators (SEC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uppx6_0gGUs8mI00

Total Number of Estimated Fans

5.89 million

5

Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JuuGa_0gGUs8mI00
Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) looks to throw against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter during the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

6.26 million

4

Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15p692_0gGUs8mI00
Apr 17, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on during the Penn State spring practice at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

6.36 million

3

Texas Longhorns (Big 12)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mCdu_0gGUs8mI00
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries a ball during warmups before the Texas versus Oklahoma State football game at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Total Number of Estimated Fans

7.82 million

2

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Independent)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29V56U_0gGUs8mI00
Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) gains yardage during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

8.21 million

1

Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHM5h_0gGUs8mI00
Oct 9, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32)celebrates his touchdown run during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Total Number of Estimated Fans

11.26 million

Sports
