Laurel Hill, NC

Kordsa, RichmondCC partner on state funding for customized training

By RichmondCC
 4 days ago
Pictured at the KORDSA plant in Laurel Hill are Amy Epley, regional director for customized training; Carolyn Pitts, production manager; Benita Mullis, human resources; Donna Locklear, SHE specialist; Meagan Carpenter-Dial, training and development; Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC. Photo by RichmondCC

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has recently provided Laurel Hill manufacturer Kordsa with over $25,000 in state funds for customized training that will improve overall productivity for the company.

Kordsa is a global player in tire, composite and construction reinforcement technologies. It operates 12 facilities throughout five countries. The Laurel Hill plant has been in operation for 46 years and has 200 employees.

“I am excited to continue to collaborate with Richmond Community College. Building relationships with local education systems is important for all industries. This collaboration alone will open doors for Kordsa’s locally based workforce to have access to trainers, professors, and industry professionals that Kordsa wouldn’t typically have,” said Meagan Dial, Training & Development specialist at Kordsa. “We look forward to continued growth and success through growing our people and our relationship with Richmond Community College.”

Both new and current employees will receive training in safety practices, supervisory skills, Microsoft Office programs, project management, problem solving, energy performance and environmental impact, as well as some equipment operation training.

“Kordsa is a vital employer in Scotland County as well as a globally recognized industry,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC. “It is our pleasure to provide them with state funds that help their employees have safe, productive careers and that support Kordsa as a leading manufacturer.”

Through the Customized Training program, RichmondCC supported retention of 191 jobs and creation of 56 new jobs in 2020-2021.

Business
The Richmond Observer

Richmond Community College partners with Hendrick for automotive certificate program

HAMLET — Richmond Community College is partnering with one of the most recognized names in the automotive industry to bring a new service education program to campus. The college on Monday announced the future Hendrick Center for Automotive Training, a collaboration with Hendrick Automotive Group, during a ceremony at Cole Auditorium attended by state and county leaders and Hendrick representatives.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham awarded $750k grant for Food King project

ROCKINGHAM — A sizable contribution to the city’s coffers will help toward efforts to renovate the former Food King property to house more downtown businesses. City Manager Monty Crump on Wednesday shared an email notifying the city that it has been awarded a $750,000 grant from the Rural Economic Development Division of the N.C. Department of Commerce.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

UNC Pembroke honors retirees

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke honored the careers of 29 retirees during a recent dinner at the University Center Annex. Longtime faculty and staff members were recognized for their service to UNCP and the state of North Carolina. Combined, the university celebrated more than 626 years of service.
PEMBROKE, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
