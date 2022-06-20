Kordsa, RichmondCC partner on state funding for customized training

Pictured at the KORDSA plant in Laurel Hill are Amy Epley, regional director for customized training; Carolyn Pitts, production manager; Benita Mullis, human resources; Donna Locklear, SHE specialist; Meagan Carpenter-Dial, training and development; Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC. Photo by RichmondCC

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has recently provided Laurel Hill manufacturer Kordsa with over $25,000 in state funds for customized training that will improve overall productivity for the company.

Kordsa is a global player in tire, composite and construction reinforcement technologies. It operates 12 facilities throughout five countries. The Laurel Hill plant has been in operation for 46 years and has 200 employees.

“I am excited to continue to collaborate with Richmond Community College. Building relationships with local education systems is important for all industries. This collaboration alone will open doors for Kordsa’s locally based workforce to have access to trainers, professors, and industry professionals that Kordsa wouldn’t typically have,” said Meagan Dial, Training & Development specialist at Kordsa. “We look forward to continued growth and success through growing our people and our relationship with Richmond Community College.”

Both new and current employees will receive training in safety practices, supervisory skills, Microsoft Office programs, project management, problem solving, energy performance and environmental impact, as well as some equipment operation training.

“Kordsa is a vital employer in Scotland County as well as a globally recognized industry,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC. “It is our pleasure to provide them with state funds that help their employees have safe, productive careers and that support Kordsa as a leading manufacturer.”

Through the Customized Training program, RichmondCC supported retention of 191 jobs and creation of 56 new jobs in 2020-2021.