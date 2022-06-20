ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MRI index can predict postop recurrence in Crohn disease

Cover picture for the articleA magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) index has been developed and validated for predicting postoperative recurrence (POR) in Crohn disease (CD), according to a study published in the May issue of Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Marion Schaefer, from Nancy University Hospital in Paris, and colleagues developed and validated an MRI-based...

MedicalXpress

FDA approves Skyrizi for moderately to severely active Crohn disease

Skyrizi (risankizumab-rzaa), an interleukin-23 inhibitor, has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to treat moderately to severely active Crohn disease (CD) in adults, according to AbbVie. Approved dosing for Skyrizi for the treatment of CD is 600 mg by intravenous infusion over at least one hour at week 0,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Most common allergies not linked to rheumatoid arthritis

Most common allergies are not associated with the risk for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), but some allergic conditions, including animal dander allergy and atopic dermatitis, are associated with increased RA risk, according to a study recently published in RMD Open. Vanessa L. Kronzer, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota,...
ROCHESTER, MN
MedicalXpress

Does glaucoma affect cognitive function?

Previous studies have looked for links between glaucoma—a neurodegenerative disorder that's the leading cause of irreversible blindness—and cognitive function, but they've generated mixed results. Findings from a large study recently published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society suggest that any association may be small or absent.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Risk of premature death in patients with childhood immune-mediated inflammatory disease over three times greater

Patients with a pediatric onset immune-mediated inflammatory disease (pIMID) have a significantly higher risk of premature death, according to new research being presented today at the 54th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (ESPGHAN). Whilst higher mortality was found in patients across all included...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
heart.org

Some blood pressure medicine may decrease the aneurysm rupture risk for people with high blood pressure

A new study has found that RAAS inhibitors, a class of blood pressure-lowering medicine, may be better at reducing the risk of brain aneurysm rupture. People with a brain aneurysm – a weakened area of a blood vessel – who were being treated for high blood pressure with medication from the class of drugs called RAAS inhibitors had a significantly lower risk of a ruptured aneurysm compared to those who took other blood pressure medications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Metformin Helps Prevent Diabetes But Not Cardiovascular Events

Taking metformin helps prevent prediabetes from progressing to diabetes but doesn’t reduce the long-term risk for major cardiovascular events like a stroke or heart attack, according to a new research article published in the journal Circulation. Prediabetes — elevated blood glucose that doesn’t reach the threshold for diabetes —...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Expert answers about diabetic kidney disease treatment

Diabetes can lead to a range of complications, including diabetic kidney disease, which is also known as diabetic neuropathy. Diabetic kidney disease can lead to kidney failure, so it is important to treat it effectively. Doctors may treat the condition using medications, lifestyle adjustments, or a combination of these. Proper...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Vitamin D supplementation and total cancer incidence and mortality by daily vs. infrequent large-bolus dosing strategies: a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials

Efficacy of vitamin D supplementation may vary by dosing strategies and adiposity. To address such heterogeneity, we performed a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials of vitamin D supplementation and total cancer outcomes. Methods. PubMed and Embase were searched through January 2022. Summary relative riskÂ (SRR) and 95% confidence intervalÂ (CI)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers learn that ALS may be linked to both the immune and central nervous systems

The immune system may play a fundamental role along with the central nervous system in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as "Lou Gehrig's disease," Mount Sinai researchers report. Their study, published on June 22 in Nature, could have significant implications for diagnosing and treating the devastating neurodegenerative disease. Until...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Young adults with higher exposure to household air pollution show worse lung function

A new study led by researchers from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) has evaluated the link between air pollution and lung function of young adults who had recently attained their expected maximum lung function. The study, published in Environment International, found that participants with higher exposure to ambient and household air pollution had worse results in lung function tests.
HEALTH
contagionlive.com

INSTIs and Cardiovascular Risk for HIV Patients

INSTIs have been thought to contribute to weight gain and metabolic syndrome, which in turn may contribute to cardiovascular events in HIV patients. HIV treatment should not increase the risk for cardiovascular events among patients who are already vulnerable, such as the case with integrase strand-transfer inhibitors (INSTIs), according to a paper published in The Lancet HIV.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What is the pathophysiology of osteoarthritis?

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a joint disease affecting the entire joint, including the cartilage, bone, and joint lining. Lifestyle factors, age, joint injury, and genetics can all contribute to OA and cause the breakdown of cartilage in the joints. This can lead to inflammation and changes in the bones and joint...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Mitochondrial Sirt3 serves as a biomarker for sepsis diagnosis and mortality prediction

The purpose of this study is to determine whether the levels of serum Sirt3 correlate with disease severity and perfusion indicators in septic patients, as well as to assess the clinical value of Sirt3 as a potential novel marker for sepsis diagnosis and mortality prediction. A total of 79 patients in the ICU were included in the study, of which 28 were postoperatively noninfectious and the remaining 51 patients were all diagnosed with sepsis during the study period. The levels of Sirt3 were detected and dynamically monitored by enzyme-linked adsorption method, Pearson or Spearman coefficient for correlation analysis between Sirt3 and clinical indicators, ROC curve for evaluation of diagnosis and mortality prediction, Kaplan"“Meier method for the significance of Sirt3 in 28-day survival. The serum levels of Sirt3 were lower in the sepsis patients on day 1 (P"‰<"‰0.0001), and the septic shock group had lower Sirt3 levels than the sepsis group (P"‰="‰0.013). Sirt3 had good negative correlations with SOFA scores both in sepsis and septic shock groups (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.424, âˆ’"‰0.518; P"‰="‰0.011, 0.040), and Sirt3 correlated strongly with ScvO2 in the septic shock group (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.679, P"‰="‰0.004) and with PCT in the sepsis group (Pearson: r2"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.409, P"‰="‰0.015). Sirt3 not only performed well in identifying sepsis (AUC"‰="‰0.995, 95% CI 0.987"“1, P"‰<"‰0.0001) but also greatly enhanced lactate's specificity in detecting septic shock (from 91.43 to 94.29%). Patients in the low Sirt3 group had higher ScvO2, lactate, APACHE II score, SOFA score, longer ICU stays, and worse indicators of inflammation (TNF-Î±, IL-6) and infection (PCT) than those in the high Sirt3 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). Additionally, Sirt3 can predict mortality of sepsis (AUC"‰="‰0.746, 95% CI 0.571"“0.921, P"‰="‰0.022), patients with serum Sirt3"‰<"‰10.07Â pg/ml have a lower 28-day survival (log-rank P"‰="‰0.008). Low serum levels of Sirt3 are significantly correlated with the disease severity. At the same time, Sirt3 increases the sensitivity of lactate to detect "cellular hypoxia" in septic shock. Sirt3 is a promising biomarker for the diagnosis of sepsis and predicting mortality risk in septic patients.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

'Structural racism' cited in study of breast-biopsy delays

Black and Asian women are more likely than white women to experience significant delays in getting breast biopsies after a mammogram identifies an abnormality. Moreover, those delays appear to be influenced by screening site-specific factors that may stem from structural racism, according to research published today in JAMA Oncology. "Even...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Serum anti-malondialdehyde-acetaldehyde IgA antibody concentration improves prediction of coronary atherosclerosis beyond traditional risk factors in patients with rheumatoid arthritis

Patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have increased atherosclerosis; oxidative stress may be a contributor. Oxidative stress produces immunogenic malondialdehyde-acetaldehyde (MAA) protein adducts and anti-MAA antibodies are detectable in human serum. We hypothesized that anti-MAA antibody concentrations are associated with coronary atherosclerosis in RA patients. Serum concentrations of anti-MAA antibodies (IgA, IgG, and IgM) were measured in 166 RA patients using ELISA cross-sectionally. Relationship between anti-MAA antibody concentrations and cardiovascular and metabolic measures and predictive accuracy of anti-MAA antibodies for presence of coronary artery calcium (CAC) and high CAC (â‰¥"‰300 Agatston units or"‰â‰¥"‰75th percentile) were assessed. Only serum IgA anti-MAA antibody concentration was associated with increased CAC, insulin resistance, and decreased high-density lipoprotein particle number. When added as an interaction term with ACC/AHA 10-year risk score plus high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, IgA anti-MAA antibody concentration improved the C-statistic for prediction of any CAC and high CAC compared to ACC/AHA 10-year risk score plus hs-CRP alone. IgA anti-MAA concentration is associated with multiple cardiovascular risk factors and modifies the relationship between ACC/AHA 10-year risk score and CAC in RA patients. IgA anti-MAA concentration could assist in prediction of atherosclerotic CVD and risk stratification when added to standard measures of cardiovascular risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Genes Can Predict the Success of Arthritis Treatment

A recent study demonstrates that genes may predict how well people respond to treatments for arthritis. According to a new study from the Queen Mary University of London, molecular profiling of diseased joint tissue might greatly impact whether certain drug treatments will be effective in treating rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients. The study was published in the journal Nature Medicine on May 19th, 2022. The researchers also found certain genes related to resistance to most present drug therapies, often known as refractory disease, which might give the key to finding new, effective medicines to assist these patients.
SCIENCE

