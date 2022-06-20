ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC hotels primed to bounce back sooner than expected: CBRE study

By Steve Cuozzo
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7D0v_0gGUptqT00

If you’ve noticed the large crowds coming and going from the new Hard Rock hotel on West 48th Street and the new Riu on West 47th, you might wonder: What happened to the hotel-industry crash we keep hearing about?

In fact, the city’s pandemic-ravaged hotel scene is going to be just fine — and a lot sooner than many analysts have said, according to an eye-opening study by CBRE, the commercial real estate services and investment firm.

“The hotel sector has begun to rebound and is poised to return  to pre-pandemic levels in both occupancy and ADR [average daily room rates] by 2024,” said Dan Hanrahan, senior vice president of CBRE Hotels Advisory covering the northeast.

The brokerage foresees strong hotel performance this year and beyond based on first-quarter 2022 results. It projects a nearly 30% jump in ADR and annual occupancy rising to 77.2% next year and 82% by 2024.

CBRE also predicted  that a key metric of hotel performance — revenue per available room, or RevPAR — will rise by 75% this year over last.

But wait, didn’t Crain’s report hotel occupancy at only 56% in February? Didn’t this newspaper recently report gloomy tidings from the American Hotel & Lodging Association and Kalibri Labs — which said that business-travel hotel and tourism revenue in the Big Apple this year would be 55% lower than in 2019?

Well, projections often disagree. But we’ll put our money on CBRE’s cheerier forecast. Why? For one thing, CBRE’s findings are based on the first months of 2022, which are typically slow months — not on last year or the year before. And the “tourism” industry cited by the Hotel & Lodging Association includes many more kinds of businesses than hotels.

So maybe the new Ritz-Carlton Nomad, Virgin and several other fancy inns opening later this year aren’t in as much of a pickle as doomsayers have claimed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Industry#Cbre#Hotels#Commercial Real Estate#Hard Rock#Adr Lsb#Cbre Hotels Advisory#The Big Apple
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy