ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rajon Rondo protection order dismissed after ‘agreement’ with accuser

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

An emergency protective order filed against Rajon Rondo has been dismissed.

Last month, Ashley Bachelor, Rondo’s ex-partner and mother of two of his children, accused the longtime NBA point guard of pulling a gun and threatening to kill her.

TMZ cited Kentucky court records that said the case has been dismissed, with the reason being that Rondo and Bachelor “reached an agreement.”

Rondo was not arrested or criminally charged in the case.

In the alleged incident, Rondo was accused of becoming enraged when he was playing video games with his son when Bachelor asked the boy to separate laundry. Rondo allegedly tore the video game console out of the wall and smashed other household items such as tea cups and outdoor lights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YHVPx_0gGUpr5100
An emergency protection order against Rajon Rondo in Kentucky has been dismissed.
Getty Images

“I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children,” Bachelor said last month in the emergency order of protection. “Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior. He is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. He physically hits our son and calls him names like ‘p—y’ and accuses him of acting like a ‘bitch.’

“Rajon verbally assaults our daughter. He calls her names like ‘thot, bitch, and d–khead.’ Rajon has made several threats on my life, saying at various times he will shoot me or shoot up my car.”

In the protective order, Rondo had been ordered to stay 500 feet away from his ex-partner and their kids.

The 36-year-old Rondo started this past season on the Lakers and finished on the Cavaliers. He is a four-time NBA All-Star and won championships on the 2008 Celtics and 2020 Lakers.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajon Rondo
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy