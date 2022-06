Because we have questions about Christopher the Cube, too. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 kicks off with a bit of good news: The Brellies have returned to 2019. After spending the second season in the 1960s, Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher), and Viktor (Elliot Page) successfully time-traveled back to the present day. The bad news? The place they once called home is now The Sparrow Academy. After meeting the Umbrellas in 1963, Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) decided to adopt a new set of kids. They are the Sparrows, and each of them has a superpower a little stranger than the next.

