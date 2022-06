William “Bill” L. Baxter Jr., age 92 of Walnut Grove, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022 at Valley View Manor in Lamberton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Westbrook. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at Walnut Grove Funeral Home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Interment will be in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Walnut Grove. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Walnut Grove Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

WALNUT GROVE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO