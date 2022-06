PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday and Thursday will be the coolest out of the next seven. Then, grab your surfboard, because we’re riding a heat wave through the weekend. Wednesday afternoon we expect to break out of the clouds and join up with the sunshine. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s, as close to normal as we can get. Gone are the days of the low 60s. We only go up from here and prepare for the hot shock to our system.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO