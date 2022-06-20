ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis cancels Fourth of July fireworks for 3rd straight year

By Joe Nelson
 4 days ago
For the third year in a row there will not be a fireworks celebration in Minneapolis on the Fourth of July.

Canceled the previous two years because for COVID-related reasons, the this year's Fourth of July Red, White and Boom! celebration has been canceled due to "construction at Father Hennepin Park and staff shortages," the city announced.

Replacing the festivities will be a series of smaller events across the city on July 4. Event details aren't yet available, but the city says they will be held at Lake Harriet, Lake Nokomis, Logan Park and Victory Park.

All events will take place at varying times, but will fall between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

  • Lake Harriet: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Lake Nokomis: 1-3 p.m.
  • Logan Park: 3-5 p.m.
  • Victory Park: 1-3 p.m.

Minneapolis still plans to launch a fireworks show as part of Aquatennial in July.

Comments / 27

whatzreallygoingon
4d ago

Good. They know it won't turn out very well with the number of maniac's running the streets of Minneapolis.

Reply(2)
32
Jim Williams
4d ago

but yet Juneteenth went off without a hitch or being cancelled. that would be racist if they cancelled Juneteenth.

Reply(3)
23
Towanda
3d ago

Who cares?!!! Celebrate it on your own. You’re going to anyway. Saves the taxpayers some $$$.

Reply
6
