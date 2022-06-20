COVID hospitalizations in Maine continue to decline

Maine (WABI) - There are 430 newly recorded cases of coronavirus with the Maine CDC. No new deaths being reported. The death toll due to COVID stands at 2,409. Meanwhile, 1,619 COVID vaccinations were given out Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard. COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in...
Ever since the program was announced, Mainers have been patiently waiting for those $850.00 checks that were promised to them during Governor Janet Mills' 'State of The State' address earlier this year. Well it looks like most Mainers won't have to wait much longer. As a matter of fact, many...
This is a pretty scary and unsettling statistic about Maine, because it's a deadly one. Operating Under the Influence, also known as OUI in Maine and DUI (Driving Under the Influence) for non-Mainers, is quite the issue right now as crashes, including fatalities, increased 10% from 2019 to 2021 in Maine, according to the Bangor Daily News.
Maine (WABI) - A resident of Penobscot County died with COVID, according to the Maine CDC. There are also 249 newly recorded cases of the virus. This data reflect cases gathered since Saturday. Meanwhile, 1,728 new COVID vaccines were given out Tuesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard. COVID-19...
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The US Department of Labor is giving Maine nearly $3 million in grant funding to help improve access to unemployment benefits. The Maine Department of Labor says it will use the money from the American Rescue Plan Act to help raise awareness about the availability of unemployment insurance and its application process.
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Goodwill stores in Maine will not be accepting donations until after the Fourth of July holiday. The organization is putting a pause on donations due to staffing shortages and supply issues. Officials do say they received a large number of donations they have not been able to process or get on the floor yet.
Hunters can now apply for a 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is now accepting applications for the 2022 Antlerless Deer Permit Lottery. The lottery system has undergone big changes from years previous. Applications are only being accepted online. Applications must be submitted by August 1, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- The CBS13 I-Team is on your side, looking into concerns about credit card surcharges, which are prohibited in Maine. Three consumers contacted us in the span of one week, saying they encountered surcharges recently, running into things like convenience fees and "non-cash adjustments." One consumer wrote, "Restaurant...
Since most of us are getting priced out of Southern Maine, people are heading north. According to a great in-depth story from the Bangor Daily News, Mexico used to be one of the cheapest towns to live in pre-pandemic. Homes averaged around $60,000. but this year so far four houses sold for over $300,000. Obviously much less than Portland or Cape Elizabeth, but still pretty high for Mexico Maine with a population of around 2,800 (which was an increase for the first time in 60 years!)
Summers are short in Maine, which means enjoying every single second of the few warm days that exist each year is important. Fresh off a day at the beach, many people in the Pine Tree State may find themselves behind the wheel of an automobile without shoes and sandals on. But is it illegal to operate a vehicle while barefoot?
All of us who live here have had the experience of being introduced to someone, and at some point during the small talk, when they find out where you are from, there always seems to be a comment or question. We took to our Facebook page and asked listeners to...
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - If you are a commercial fisherman or aquaculturist here in Maine, check your mailbox soon for some money from the state. The Mills Administration announced Thursday it will use federal funding to reimburse commercial fishermen, dealers, processors, and aquaculturists for the cost of their 2022 license. The payments are also intended to cover additional fees associated with licenses, such as trap tag fees for lobster license holders.
(BDN) -- Researchers with the Maine Forest Service have noticed something welcome at some of their monitoring sites in recent days — browntail moth caterpillars that have been killed by a fungus that thrives in wet, cool conditions. The die-off, most noticeable in the midcoast and parts of the...
The temperatures are heating up, and that means we'll all be looking for different ways to cool off without breaking a sweat. One of the great ways to do that in Maine is by river tubing. Everyone and their mother knows about tubing down the Saco river. In fact, everyone and their mother are probably planning their Saco trip right now. But, there are other rivers in Maine to float on that are far less busy and still offer the same peaceful relaxation as the Saco.
Deborah McDonald cherishes the memories. There are nearly six decades of relationships with friends, coworkers, the two children she raised and her spouse, the woman she fell in love with 32 years ago. “You’ve got to decide what memories you keep, which ones you let go,” said McDonald. “It’s sort...
STATEWIDE – There’s a new skincare product manufactured in Maine that reveals a correlation between lobster proteins and the reparation of skin barriers. The company Marin Skincare was first launched in 2020 with a new product that soothes the reactions from eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis. Now the product...
Maine Governor Janet Mills issued the following June 24 statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade:. “This decision is a fundamental assault on women’s rights and on reproductive freedom that will do nothing to stop abortion. In fact, it will only make abortion less safe and jeopardize the lives of women across the nation. In Maine, I will defend the right to reproductive health care with everything I have, and I pledge to the people of Maine that, so long as I am Governor, my veto pen will stand in the way of any effort to undermine, rollback, or outright eliminate the right to safe and legal abortion in Maine.”
Maine is a state in the US New England region, bursting with natural attractions any adventurer will love. It is the home to the famous Acadia National Park, which houses abundant wildlife. Maine has over thirty mountain ranges with trails for every hiker, glamper, and sightseer if you’re a hiking enthusiast. If you long to have an excellent outdoor experience with nature but don’t want to compromise your home comforts, booking a good glamping campground can be a good idea. Here are the five best glamping campgrounds in Maine.
200,000 residents from the state of Maine will soon see stimulus checks worth $850 in their mailboxes next week. These payments started going out on June 2, 2022. Individuals will receive $850, while married filing jointly couples will see $1,700. Qualifying for the Maine stimulus payment. There are income requirements...
