WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 2022 primary elections in Oklahoma

2022 Oklahoma primary election

Oklahoma’s next election takes place on Jun. 28. It includes the primary elections leading to the 2022 midterm elections and a handful of special elections within Green Country’s districts.

It is too late to register to vote for the Jun. 28 election, but registration is open until Jul. 29 to vote in the August primary runoff elections. You can register to vote online with the Oklahoma State Election Board.

June’s election will determine who is on the November ballot. Here’s the list of politicians that you’ll find on your ballot:

State Officers

Governor (D)

Connie Johnson

Joy Hofmeister

Governor (R)

Moira McCabe

Joel Kintsel

Kevin Stitt (incumbent)

Mark Sherwood

State Auditor & Inspector (R)

Steven W. McQuillen

Cindy Byrd

Attorney General (R)

Gentner F. Drummond

John O’Connor (incumbent)

State Treasurer (R)

David B. Hooten

Clark Jolley

Todd Russ

Superintendent of Public Education (R)

John Cox

William E. Crozier

April Grace

Ryan Walters

Labor Commissioner (R)

Keith Swinton

Sean Roberts

Leslie Kathryn Osborn

Corporation Commissioner (R)

Harold D. Spradling

Justin Hornback

Todd Thomsen

Kim David

Congressional Officers

United States Senator (R) - Unexpired Term

Luke Holland

Markwayne Mullin

John F. Tompkins

Scott Pruitt

T.W. Shannon

Adam Holley

Randy J. Grellner

Alex Gray

Paul Royse

Nathan Dahm

Jessica Jean Garrison

Michael Coibion

United States Senator (D)

Jason Bollinger

Brandon Wade

Madison Horn

Arya Azma

Jo Glenn

Dennis L. Baker

United States Senator (R)

Jackson Lahmeyer

James Lankford (incumbent)

Joan Farr

You can follow this link to find a full list of local and legislative races on the Jun. 28 ballot.

Here’s another article detailing the crowded list for Oklahoma’s Republican U.S. Senate seat.

