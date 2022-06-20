ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 2022 primary elections in Oklahoma

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
2022 Oklahoma primary election

Oklahoma’s next election takes place on Jun. 28. It includes the primary elections leading to the 2022 midterm elections and a handful of special elections within Green Country’s districts.

It is too late to register to vote for the Jun. 28 election, but registration is open until Jul. 29 to vote in the August primary runoff elections. You can register to vote online with the Oklahoma State Election Board.

June’s election will determine who is on the November ballot. Here’s the list of politicians that you’ll find on your ballot:

State Officers

Governor (D)

Connie Johnson

Joy Hofmeister

Governor (R)

Moira McCabe

Joel Kintsel

Kevin Stitt (incumbent)

Mark Sherwood

State Auditor & Inspector (R)

Steven W. McQuillen

Cindy Byrd

Attorney General (R)

Gentner F. Drummond

John O’Connor (incumbent)

State Treasurer (R)

David B. Hooten

Clark Jolley

Todd Russ

Superintendent of Public Education (R)

John Cox

William E. Crozier

April Grace

Ryan Walters

Labor Commissioner (R)

Keith Swinton

Sean Roberts

Leslie Kathryn Osborn

Corporation Commissioner (R)

Harold D. Spradling

Justin Hornback

Todd Thomsen

Kim David

Congressional Officers

United States Senator (R) - Unexpired Term

Luke Holland

Markwayne Mullin

John F. Tompkins

Scott Pruitt

T.W. Shannon

Adam Holley

Randy J. Grellner

Alex Gray

Paul Royse

Nathan Dahm

Jessica Jean Garrison

Michael Coibion

United States Senator (D)

Jason Bollinger

Brandon Wade

Madison Horn

Arya Azma

Jo Glenn

Dennis L. Baker

United States Senator (R)

Jackson Lahmeyer

James Lankford (incumbent)

Joan Farr

You can follow this link to find a full list of local and legislative races on the Jun. 28 ballot.

Here’s another article detailing the crowded list for Oklahoma’s Republican U.S. Senate seat.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma Attorney General certifies Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has certified the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, officially outlawing abortion in Oklahoma. O’Connor sent a certification letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt, President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, Speaker Charles McCall and Secretary Brian Bingman, which immediately enforces Section 861 of Title 21 of the Oklahoma Statutes. This states that abortion at any stage of pregnancy is a felony and punishable by prison time.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Gov. Stitt reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions. Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a statement celebrating the court's opinion:. I am very excited that the Supreme Court made this courageous decision. Abortion is a state’s rights issue and it belongs...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Roe v. Wade decision brings supporters, opposition to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Just hours after the Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, those against and in support of abortion were out protesting in Tulsa. Anti-abortion rights supporters were outside Planned Parenthood while pro-abortion rights groups are planning a protest outside of the Tulsa County Courthouse Friday evening.
NBC News

Sooner showdown: Oklahoma's crowded GOP primaries will be decided Tuesday

Oklahoma voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in two Senate primaries, a gubernatorial primary and their local House primaries. Most of the races in the Sooner State are rated Solid Republican by the non-partisan Cook Political Report, so the candidates that win Tuesday's Republican primaries are likely to win in November's general election, too.
KXII.com

Oklahoma early voting begins Thursday: who’s on the ballot?

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Early voting began Thursday in Oklahoma. For the governor race, incumbent republican Kevin Stitt and current state superintendent Joy Hofmeister are expected to easily win their primaries. Hofmeister will be switching parties to take on Stitt in November. An open US senate seat for the retiring...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How will Oklahoma enforce and prosecute the abortion ban?

TULSA, Okla. — The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, a decision that allows each individual state to create their own abortion laws. Oklahoma is one of the 13 “trigger ban” states, meaning it has laws against abortions that are ready to be enforced. As of this morning, abortions are outlawed in Oklahoma from the moment of conception.
KOCO

Stitt issues executive order for plan to keep Oklahoma schools safe in wake of mass violence

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order for a plan to keep Oklahoma students and teachers safe in the wake of the shooting at a Texas elementary school. Stitt said he met with top law enforcement officials across the state and created a six-point plan to assess Oklahoma schools' safety. The plan also will provide new training for law enforcement and new behavioral training for teachers.
bartlesvilleradio.com

Luke Holland GOP for US Senate

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville's own Luke Holland told listeners why he is running for the US Senate with the blessing and endorsement of retiring US Senator Jim Inhofe. Working alongside Senator Jim Inhofe as his chief of staff, Luke says he has been fighting back against Joe Biden’s liberal...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

