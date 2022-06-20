WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 2022 primary elections in Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s next election takes place on Jun. 28. It includes the primary elections leading to the 2022 midterm elections and a handful of special elections within Green Country’s districts.
It is too late to register to vote for the Jun. 28 election, but registration is open until Jul. 29 to vote in the August primary runoff elections. You can register to vote online with the Oklahoma State Election Board.
June’s election will determine who is on the November ballot. Here’s the list of politicians that you’ll find on your ballot:
State Officers
Governor (D)
Connie Johnson
Joy Hofmeister
Governor (R)
Moira McCabe
Joel Kintsel
Kevin Stitt (incumbent)
Mark Sherwood
State Auditor & Inspector (R)
Steven W. McQuillen
Cindy Byrd
Attorney General (R)
Gentner F. Drummond
John O’Connor (incumbent)
State Treasurer (R)
David B. Hooten
Clark Jolley
Todd Russ
Superintendent of Public Education (R)
John Cox
William E. Crozier
April Grace
Ryan Walters
Labor Commissioner (R)
Keith Swinton
Sean Roberts
Leslie Kathryn Osborn
Corporation Commissioner (R)
Harold D. Spradling
Justin Hornback
Todd Thomsen
Kim David
Congressional Officers
United States Senator (R) - Unexpired Term
Luke Holland
Markwayne Mullin
John F. Tompkins
Scott Pruitt
T.W. Shannon
Adam Holley
Randy J. Grellner
Alex Gray
Paul Royse
Nathan Dahm
Jessica Jean Garrison
Michael Coibion
United States Senator (D)
Jason Bollinger
Brandon Wade
Madison Horn
Arya Azma
Jo Glenn
Dennis L. Baker
United States Senator (R)
Jackson Lahmeyer
James Lankford (incumbent)
Joan Farr
You can follow this link to find a full list of local and legislative races on the Jun. 28 ballot.
Here’s another article detailing the crowded list for Oklahoma’s Republican U.S. Senate seat.
