CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 5-month-old girl was shot in the head Friday evening in South Shore and later died.The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at 71st Street and Luella Avenue.The child was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, according to Chicago Fire Department. Police confirmed she was pronounced dead at the hospital.Further details were not immediately available.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO