Stevens Point, WI

Stevens Point Opens Cooling Centers During Heat Advisory

By Mike Leischner
wsau.com
 4 days ago

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza is encouraging residents to check on each other as a two-day heat advisory grips Central Wisconsin. "Stay out of the sun if you can and stay in an air-conditioned area if available," said Wiza. "If you...

wsau.com

wsau.com

Inaugural Wings Over Wausau Event Opens Friday

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Events organizers are debuting a new event this weekend which will feature several elements of other popular events from years past. Executive Director Alissandra Aderholdt says “Wings Over Wausau” will feature both local and professional airshows, local food, and fireworks beginning Friday at the Downtown Wausau Airport.
WAUSAU, WI
wsau.com

Krebs Found Safe Thursday Morning

BOWLER, WI (WSAU) — An elderly man with a history of dementia has been found safe after he went missing during a trip to the NorthStar Casino in Bowler. John Krebs was found Thursday morning after he went missing the night before. No further details about the incident were released.
BOWLER, WI
wsau.com

Law Enforcement Search in Lincoln County Related to Missing Man

TOMAHAWK, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Reports indicate that a heavy police presence in Lincoln County is tied to the search for David Strahota, who went missing last November. WAOW TV reports that officers have been working at a house near Tomahawk for several hours this afternoon, though it’s not clear what they are looking for or what brought them to the scene.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
wsau.com

UDPATED: 11-Year-Old Girl in Wisconsin Rapids Found Safe

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — Police in Wisconsin Rapids say an 11-year-old girl that went missing Wednesday afternoon was found safe. Ambrosia Wallenfang was last seen near the Bread and Butter Convenience Store on Gaynor Avenue. She was wearing a black Kane Brown t-shirt, black pants, and a Wisconsin Rapids Rafters hat on with a colorful backpack.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
wsau.com

Here’s Why Thousands of Cellphones Stopped Working in the Wausau Area

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Thousands of cellphones on the AT&T network stopped working on Tuesday in the Wausau area. The company’s website reported outages in the 54401, 54402, and 54403 zip codes. The independent website DownDetector reported service interruptions on the AT&T and Frontier networks. AT&T issued a...
WAUSAU, WI
wsau.com

Law enforcement searching for boat thief

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Law enforcement is searching for a man who allegedly stole a boat in Marathon County last week. They say Dylan McFann allegedly stole a boat last Friday. McFann was taken back into custody, but now is back on the run. He has two outstanding Marathon...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
wsau.com

Woodchucks & Rafters Pick Up Wins

ASHWAUBENON, WI –(WAUSAU WOODCHUCKS-WSAU) — A fourth-inning grand slam by Tim Conway provided just enough offense for the Wausau Woodchucks Thursday night. They held on late, using timely defense and relief pitching to defeat the Green Bay Rockers by a final score of 6-4. Conway (North Georgia) totaled...
WAUSAU, WI
wsau.com

Chucks & Rafters Both Win

WAUSAU, Wi (Wausau Woodchucks-WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks (11-13) took on the Madison Mallards (11-13) with their first game back at Athletic Park after a four day road trip. The Chucks put a commanding thirteen runs on the board to take the victory, 13-2. The Chucks got off to a blazing hot start with a double by Brent Widder (Evansville) to lead off the 1st inning, followed by a single by Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State), putting runners at the corners. Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston) smashed a single to centerfield, scoring Widder from third. Brock Watkins (BYU) hit a sacrificial fly to score Dorraugh, followed by an electric double by Zach Levenson (Miami) to help Kilpatrick cross the plate. The Woodchucks go up 3-0.
WAUSAU, WI
Local Woman Faces Homicide Charges In OD Case

WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — A local woman is facing reckless homicide charges for the overdose death of a man from 2021. 40 year old Lyndy Lucas of Weston was arrested on June 15th after being tied to the death of a man in July of last year. Investigators were able to trace the drugs to Lucas. The man’s identity was not released.
WESTON, WI

