Johnson, Figueroa offering summer softball camp

Will Austin is the new head baseball coach at Pike Liberal Arts School but he is no stranger to the school or the area. Austin spent time as an assistant varsity coach and head junior varsity baseball coach at PLAS from 2017 until 2019 but that also wasn’t his introduction to the school. Austin’s grandfather, Butch Austin, coached at both Charles Henderson High School and PLAS for decades. He was an assistant coach at CHHS from 1978 until 1990 and then, in 1993, was hired by Pike to head the baseball program and turned it into a championship program. The elder Austin’s Pike teams won 422 games during his 21-year career, including the 2012 AISA State Championship.

TROY, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO