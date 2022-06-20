ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Johnson, Figueroa offering summer softball camp

By Josh Boutwell
Troy Messenger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroy Trojans softball players Cnadela Figueroa and Leanna Johnson will be offering a softball skills clinic on June 25 in Brantley. Johnson and Figueroa are starters for the Trojans and Johnson is one of the top pitchers in the entire...

www.troymessenger.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Troy Messenger

Austin excited to continue family legacy at Pike Lib

Will Austin is the new head baseball coach at Pike Liberal Arts School but he is no stranger to the school or the area. Austin spent time as an assistant varsity coach and head junior varsity baseball coach at PLAS from 2017 until 2019 but that also wasn’t his introduction to the school. Austin’s grandfather, Butch Austin, coached at both Charles Henderson High School and PLAS for decades. He was an assistant coach at CHHS from 1978 until 1990 and then, in 1993, was hired by Pike to head the baseball program and turned it into a championship program. The elder Austin’s Pike teams won 422 games during his 21-year career, including the 2012 AISA State Championship.
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

Pike County native Te’Keven Thomas chasing FBS dreams

Pike County native Te’Keven Thomas announced this month that he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer and is hoping to land on the roster of an FBS school this coming fall. Thomas played his high school career at Pike Liberal Arts and Pike County High...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy University hosts UCA Cheer Camp

Troy University played host to the Universal Cheerleaders Association’s (UCA) AISA Cheer Camp this week. UCA and Troy were host to 43 schools – all in the AISA – at the cheer camp, which saw the squad work on their cheerleading skills all week leading up to a big competition on Thursday. UCA Staffer Jalen Jones was one of the coaches during the camp and he’s also a former Troy University cheerleader.
TROY, AL
Troy Messenger

‘Mojo Hand Band’ on stage Saturday in Brundidge

When MoJo Hand takes the stage in Brundidge Saturday afternoon, the entire downtown area will be rocking, said Brian McDaniels, president of the Brundidge Business Association sponsor of the Independence Day Summerfest. MoJo Hand is a Southern Rock Cover Band that plays everything from country to blues to classic rock...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, AL
Sports
City
Brantley, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Troy, AL
Troy Messenger

Brundidge inaugural fireworks show Saturday

As usual, the City of Brundidge will get the 2022 Fourth of July celebration off to an early start and with a SummerFest BANG!. The Brundidge Business Association’s Independence Day Celebration and SummerFest will get underway with the Independence Day Parade at 9 a.m. Saturday and conclude with the city’s Inaugural Fireworks Show at nightfall at Bulldog Stadium.
BRUNDIDGE, AL
Troy Messenger

Potts honored as parade grand marshal

U.S. Army (Retired) Major Harry Potts will be honored as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Independence Day Parade in Brundidge on Saturday. He will also be recognized at the program at the Knox Ryals Pavilion immediately following the parade. Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said a reception will then be...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
Troy Messenger

Britt, Allen win Republican runoffs

Enterprise native Katie (Boyd) Britt is officially the Republican nominee for the United States Senate, defeating Mo Brooks in the Republican runoff election on June 21. Britt won the race handedly, earning 63 percent of the vote with 252,881 total votes compared to Brooks’ 148,425 votes for 37 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press.
ENTERPRISE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Chipola College#Troy Trojans#All Sun Belt
Troy Messenger

July will be District 2 Clean-Up Month in Troy

The City of Troy’s Environmental Services Department will conduct a Special Clean-Up Month in Council District 2 in July, according to a release from the City of Troy. In July, residents of single-family dwellings within District 2 will be given the opportunity to dispose of furniture, appliances, junk auto and other trash without being assessed the standard Special Pick-Up fees normally charged for oversized loads.
TROY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy