ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, KY

Names in fatal Carter County crash released

By Isaac Taylor, Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kd9Wz_0gGUjjuL00

UPDATE (10:12 p.m. on Monday, June 20): The names of those who died in a crash near the Carter Caves State Resort Park have been released.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the father, 41-year-old Jitu Galani, the mother, 39-year-old Nitu Galani, and their four-year-old son were all killed in the crash.

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Three people were killed in a crash near Carter Caves State Resort Park right before dark on Saturday evening.

Carter County Coroner William Waddell says that a 41-year-old father, 39-year-old mother and a 4-year-son died when their Honda CR-V went over an embankment near the park. He says that an 11-year-old son survived the crash. The family is from Beaver Creek, Ohio.

Two women found shot to death in Ashland, Kentucky

Waddell says that the family had been vacationing in Virginia Beach and planned to camp for the night at the park. He says the father missed the entrance to the park and tried to back up, and, when doing so, overcorrected and backed the vehicle over an embankment. The vehicle landed upside-down in a creek, according to Waddell.

Waddell also said that the bodies were sent to the medical examiner’s office.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 3

Related
Metro News

Family confirms Chapmanville man among crash victims

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — Family members say one of the victims of this week’s helicopter crash in Logan County had wanted to ride the Huey chopper for several years and finally got his chance. According to his son, Marvin Bledsoe of Chapmanville, known to many as “Bosco” was among...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
Fox 19

1 dead, 1 charged with murder in Adams County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 54-year-old man is dead and another is under arrest in a homicide investigation overnight, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. David Reedy was found suffering from a gunshot wound at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Ohio 136 in the community of Cherry Fork in Winchester, according to Sgt. Randy Walters.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
wymt.com

Teen talks about taking ride on helicopter shortly before crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The news of the fatal helicopter crash hit a little differently for people who’d taken a ride on it shortly before it went down. Maddison Brown, who’s 19, is finding it hard to wrap her mind around the thought that she’d been having a fun ride on the Vietnam-era Huey just before the tragedy. The tour rides were offered by MARPAT Aviation from Logan County Airport.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, KY
County
Carter County, KY
State
Ohio State
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Carter County, KY
Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Cause of Pomeroy fire under investigation

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Pomeroy yesterday afternoon, according to the Pomeroy Fire Department. The PFD says multiple departments responded to the fire that broke out at a home on Wetzgall Street just before 4 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022. Officials say heavy smoke was coming […]
POMEROY, OH
cartercountytimes.com

Kentucky State Police investigate triple fatality in Carter County

OLIVE HILL – On June 18, 2022 at 2054 hours, the Kentucky State Police Post 14 Ashland was notified of a single vehicle collision at the junction of KY 182 and Cave Branch. The initial investigation shows Jitu Galani, 41, of Beavercreek, OH was driving a 2014 Honda CRV traveling west on KY 182 when he passed the entrance to Carter Caves State Resort Park. Mr. Galani put the car in reverse and attempted to back down the roadway. The vehicle dropped off the shoulder of the roadway and became stuck. While attempting to free the vehicle, it rolled backwards over a culvert and landed on it top in a creek. Jitu Galani, Nitu Galani, 39 and their four-year-old child, all who were from Beaver Creek, OH were pronounced deceased by Carter County Coroner William Wadell.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
Metro News

Separate accidents on Route 2 claim lives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two people have died in recent days as a result of separate accidents on State Route 2. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim of a Monday crash as Jonathan Blake, 37, of Huntington. Blake was a motorcyclist and died in the wreck that occurred about 2:45 p.m. on Ohio River Road near Wholesale Supply Company, officials said.
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Kentucky State Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Raleigh County man sentenced for mine equipment theft

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Raleigh County man was sentenced on Wednesday to two years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release for helping steal specialized equipment at a mine located in Boone and Lincoln counties. According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, 51-year-old Charles […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Portsmouth man killed in two-vehicle crash

WHEELERSBURG — The Portsmouth Dispatch Center of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a fatal crash near the intersection of Downtown Hayport Road in Porter Township on Sunday. Troopers said Rodney L. Jenkins, 33, of Portsmouth, sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

EMS worker helps find missing boy, gives him her boots

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders in Wayne County jumped into action this morning to help find a young boy who went missing from his home. According to the Kenova Fire Department, crews were dispatched as mutual aid to the Timber Wolfe trailer park area to search for a young boy who has autism. […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wymt.com

Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The names of a couple who died in a traffic accident Saturday night at Carter Caves State Resort Park have been released. Jitu Galani, 41, and Nitu Galani, 39, of Beavercreek, Ohio, were pronounced dead by Carter County Coroner William Waddell, along with their 4-year-old son, according to Kentucky State Police. The couple’s other son, an 11-year-old boy, managed to get out of the vehicle and flag down a park ranger for help.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Huntington motorcycle accident identified

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) –  The Cabell County Sheriff has released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle accident Monday afternoon. According to Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Jonathan Blake, 37, of Huntington, was killed while riding along Route 2. It happened in the area of the Benefit Wholesale Equipment store. Crews on the scene […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

All lanes of I-77N back open after crash

UPDATE (11:26 a.m. on Friday, June 24): All lanes of I-77N is back open. UPDATE (9:57 a.m. on Friday, June 24): The slow lane of I-77N is back open. Kanawha County, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer rollover has closed all northbound lanes of I-77 just north of the I-77/1-79 split north of Charleston. The crash […]
CHARLESTON, WV
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 6/22/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Heather Varney, 34, of Olive Hill, arrested by Kentucky State Police, for...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Boy, 14, recovering after hit by driver

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A 14-year-old boy who was hit by a driver Sunday is listed in stable but critical condition Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Jacob Walters is the boy officials say was hit along County Road 1 in South Point, Ohio. His father, Johnny...
SOUTH POINT, OH
thebigsandynews.com

Authorities investigate three deaths in one day

LAWRENCE COUNTY — Two bodies were found Friday afternoon in a home located at 715 Blaine Creek Road by Kentucky State Police,. In an separate, unrelated incident the same day, another body was found at 111 South Main Cross Street in Louisa by local authorities. Natasha Nicole Marcum, 37...
LOUISA, KY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy