ORONO, Maine (WABI) - With summer in Maine comes increased attention on ticks. However, new research is uncovering information about their activity during the wintertime. A team from the University of Maine discovered that in the right conditions, ticks can survive in bitterly cold temperatures. They ran tests all over the state and found that with insulation from leaf litter and snow pack, ticks were surviving as well in Presque Isle as they were in Cape Elizabeth.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO