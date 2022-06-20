Marcell Ozuna batting sixth for Braves Monday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement. This comes as a bit of a surprise after the general expectation was that Gronkowski would return to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers closer to the start of the regular season. There is still a non-zero chance that Brady will lure Gronkowski out of retirement as we approach December and the playoffs, but at least for now, it looks like one of the greatest offensive weapons in the history of the NFL has called it a career. Cameron Brate will take over as the Buccaneers' top tight end and Russell Gage should be able to see a larger target share. Tampa Bay drafted a pair of tight ends in this year's draft, Cade Otton (knee) in the fourth round and Ko Kieft in the sixth, but neither player is expected to make an impact in their rookie year.

