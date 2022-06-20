Phoenix Suns' Summer League Schedule Released

The Suns will be in Vegas here shortly, and here's when/who they'll be playing.

One of the most exciting times to be a basketball fan is here.

After the conclusion of the NBA Finals, the upcoming NBA Draft and free agency is sure to fill headlines for the foreseeable future.

Then, there's the Summer League.

All 30 teams in the NBA will play at least five games in Las Vegas, testing out different lineups and getting a look at players with potential who are in the midst of their development.

The Phoenix Suns will begin their Summer League schedule on Friday, July 8 against the Los Angeles Lakers. The game will be held at 7:00 p.m. local time.

Phoenix Suns Summer League Schedule

Game 1: Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers (July 8, 7:00 p.m. local time on ESPN2)

Game 2: Suns vs. Washington Wizards (July 10, 2:30 p.m. local time on NBA TV)

Game 3: Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks (July 12, 7:00 p.m. local time on ESPN2)

Game 4: Suns vs. Sacramento Kings (July 15, 5:00 p.m. local time on NBA TV)

Game 5: TBD.

All games will be held at either Cox Pavilion or the Thomas and Mack Center.

If the Suns qualify for the Summer League title game, they'll play on July 17.

If not, they can play on July 16 or 17. Consolation games will be determined by various factors, including team rivalries, broadcast interest and other scheduling considerations (e.g., timing of back-to-backs) according to the NBA.

