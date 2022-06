What’s better than a slasher film? How about a slasher film set at a camp? The multiple entries in the “Friday the 13th” franchise and the cult following of the “Sleepaway Camp” series would suggest that it is a surefire way to get eyes on screens. The upcoming film “They/Them” however, looks to throw an interesting cultural molotov cocktail into this tried and true premise. Set at an LGBTQ+ conversion camp, it focuses on a cast of queer characters avoiding both camp counselors and a killer alike, which yes, can be a very dubious choice since we’re talking about the fragile sexual identity of teens and the parents that don’t want them to be gay. Manipulative, exploitive of the current cultural moment and hysteria surrounding grooming, transgendered people? It certainly possesses all of those possibilities if not sensitively handled.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO